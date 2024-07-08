Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Country icon Shania Twain has been riding high on a whirlwind UK tour, culminating last night at BST Hyde Park in London.

Thousands of fans kitted out in leopard print and their finest cowboy hats and boots descended on the central London park on Sunday to see their favourite Canadian singer.

The 58-year-old star last performed at Hyde Park 21 years ago and was thrilled to return to the same stage again, a week on from performing in the Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Trotting out onto stage wearing a Viviene Westwood matching red mini skirt and jacket with a white top and a pair of silver lace-up boots, Twain was ready to deliver.

Shania Twain performs on stage at BST Hyde Park | Photo by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Shutterstock

She opened her set with the 1997 hit Don’t be Stupid (You Know I Love You), to the fans' delight.

All the legends play this stage,” Twain announced. “And I have played this stage before… 2003! I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Over the next hour and a half the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer took us through some of her greatest hits from her forty year career accompanied by an ensemble including electric guitars, drums, keyboard and violins.

These included “Up”, “I'm Gonna Getcha Good!” and “Waking Up Dreaming”.

While introducing “Come on Over”, Twain mentioned Harry Styles who had brought the country singer out as a special guest at his Coachella set in 2022. There were hopes she would return the favour but alas it was just a tease!

“Come on, Harry Styles listened to it, and his mum listened to it… It’s a compliment that the music spans generations,” she said.

For her performance of “Any Man Of Mine”, “Giddy Up” and “Boots”, Twain asked the audience to help her to choose a cowboy hat.

“Country music has kinda come back around in fashion, right,” she told the crowd.

“I don’t care if they’re cowboy boots, wellington boots… we’re going to do some s***-kicking right now!”

Reporter Lynn Rusk at Shania Twain at BST Hyde Park | Lynn Rusk

The highlight of the gig for me was the acoustic section where she performed “You’re Still the One”, where she sat down with an acoustic guitar. Most of the audience were in tears (including me) as they sang along.

Another slow singalong favourite of mine was “From This Moment On”. Her voice was pitch perfect throughout the show despite the star having a “little cold”.

The final section of her performance included a number of fan favourites including “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and a mammoth ending of “Man I Feel Like a Woman.”

Having recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour at Wembley Stadium I couldn’t help but draw a few parallels between the performances and audience reaction.

It was incredible to witness the sheer fandom and joy both stars elicit from the audiences and it was remarkable to see the amount of effort that fans went to putting outfits together.

Last night a taste of Nashville came to central London, with cowboy hats glittering under the lights.

Shania Twain is a powerhouse of positivity, charm and talent and “Man”, what a woman!

The Corrs perform at BST Hyde Park | Photo by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Shutterstock

The Corrs

As if it wasn’t enough of a treat to see Shania Twain, we were also treated to a performance by another set of icons “The Corrs”.

The Irish family band (who have not aged since the nineties) performed a truly nostalgic set on the Great Oak Stage with hits including “Runaway”, “Queen of Hollywood” and “What can I do”.

Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim showcased their various talents with vocals, violin, guitar, drums, the bodhran and even the tin whistle.

Other acts to perform on the Sunday included pop legend Anne-Marie, Australian songstress, Natalie Imbruglia and Irish singer-songwriter Nell Mescal.

Shania Twain setlist BST Hyde Park

Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

You Win My Love

Waking Up Dreaming

Up!

I'm Gonna Getcha Good!

You're Still the One

Come on Over

Any Man of Mine

Giddy Up!

Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

Honey, I'm Home

From This Moment On

That Don't Impress Me Much

Party for Two

(with Lindsay Ell)

Rock This Country!

(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!