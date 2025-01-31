Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV’s pundit line-up for the Six Nations has been revealed 🎤

ITV will be showing two games live this weekend.

The presenting duo has been confirmed for the Six Nations tournament.

Meet the pundits and commentators for the games

ITV has revealed its line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators for the Six Nations in 2025. It will be sharing the coverage of the tournament with the BBC.

Starting with France vs Wales on Friday (January 31) night, the broadcaster will also be showing Ireland’s match against England on Saturday (February 1) evening. Find out more about the TV schedule for round 1 here.

Ahead of the tournament, ITV has confirmed its line-up for the coverage of the 2025 Six Nations. See who you will be watching and listening to over the coming weeks:

Who are ITV’s presenters for the Six Nations?

Jill Douglas (L) and Mark Pougatch (R) will lead ITV's coverage of the Six Nations in 2025 | ITV

Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will lead the broadcaster’s coverage of the tournament for ITV, it has been confirmed. Viewers may recognise Mark Pougatch from the broadcaster’s football coverage over the years.

Jill Douglas has appeared on broadcasters such as Sky Sports, BBC and of course ITV over the years. She has previously been part of coverage for Olympic Games in previous years.

ITV’s line-up of pundits for the tournament

The full list of pundits who will be providing analysis and breaking down the games throughout the tournament has been confirmed. It includes:

Jonny Wilkinson

Ugo Monye

Eddie Jones

Maggie Alphonsi

Brian O'Driscoll

Rory Best

Dan Biggar

Jamie Roberts

Johnnie Beattie

Jim Hamilton

Benjamin Kayser

Sergio Parisse

The exact make up of the pundit panel for a game will vary depending on which match is live on ITV - and which nations are featuring. So for example expect to see Jonny Wilkinson for games involving England, while Benjamin Kayser will appear when a France match is broadcast on the channel.

Who are the commentators?

For the tournament, ITV will have either Nick Mullins or Miles Harrison as the commentators for a game. They will be joined by co-commentators such as Ben Kay, Shane Williams, David Flatman, Nolli Waterman, Scott Hastings and Gordon D'Arcy.

Again like the pundits, it depends on which game is live as to the exact make-up of the commentary team.

What are your predictions for the 2025 Six Nations? Let me know by email: [email protected].