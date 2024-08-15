Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This article contains affiliate links.

Taylor Swift begins her final few nights performing in London this evening (August 15 2024.)

The “Era’s” tour is set to concluded in the UK on August 20 2024 after five night at Wembley Stadium.

But for all the talk of how epic the show is, when is an ideal time to use the toilet to avoid missing on key moments during her set?

Tonight marks the final few performances of superstar Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium, as her “Era’s” tour returns to London for the next five nights.

With it comes what is expected to again be a 45 song tour across Taylor Swift’s defining moments, as the singer releases yet another variant of her “The Tortured Poets Department” to continue her reign at the top of the album charts.

Those who have already seen Swift during her world tour will attest that despite it being a watershed moment for many music fans, it’s also a rather long show to sit/stand through (the average set time for the show runs at around 3 hours 15 minutes), and with many Swifties not wanting to miss a single moment - when do you find the time to go to the toilet?

There have been some that have eschewed using the public facilities altogether during the early stages of Taylor Swift’s tour, with some fans even going as far as to admit using adult diapers as to not miss a single moment of the “Era’s” show.

But perhaps that’s not for everyone; so what is the ideal time during Taylor Swift’s mammoth show at Wembley Stadium to nip to the restroom but still avoid missing some of the standout moments during the show?

When is the best time to use the toilet during Taylor Swift’s Wembley shows?

With Taylor Swift's London show expected to last more than three hours, is there an ideal moment to visit the bathroom without missing too much of the "Era's" show? | Canva/Getty Images

Alex Woods from Victorian Plumbing knows a thing or two about the perfect opportunity for a toilet break, and has suggested these three songs might be the ideal time to relieve oneself.

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

“One of the best options to escape for a quick toilet break is during The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. The track is one of Taylor’s newer releases and currently is the least streamed song included on her predicted setlist (excluding surprise songs). Therefore, it’s unlikely to be one of your favourites and may be the optimum time to run to the loo. Plus, it lasts 4 minutes and 5 seconds - just the right amount of time to make it to the toilets and back before the end.”

Cruel Summer

“Cruel Summer is Taylor’s most streamed song, meaning that the queues during this part of her set will likely be at the lowest level with Swifties staying put for their favourite tune. But yet again, this may not be the ideal time as the chances are it’s one of your top picks too...“

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

“All Too Well is Taylor’s longest song expected in her set, lasting 10 minutes to be exact. This gives fans the longest time to get to the toilet and back to their seat without missing another song.”

“The song is also a fan favourite, meaning queues will be a lot shorter than some of her other less popular songs. But this also means it’s likely to be one of your favourites too, which could potentially rule it out as an option.”

