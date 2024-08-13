Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As “Era’s” returns to London, turns out a Taylor Swift ticket in the UK is now the cheapest option 💰

Taylor Swift is about to return to Wembley Stadium with the conclusion of her UK “Era’s” tour dates.

The vast world tour has 21 more dates left to complete in the United States before it draws to a close in December 2024.

But those looking for a last minute ticket might be interested to know it’s this side of the Atlantic that’s the cheapest option.

Taylor Swift makes her return to the United Kingdom this week, as the final set of “Era’s” tour dates in the country take place from August 15 2024 at Wembley Stadium, London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There might be an increased demand for her London shows now following the cancellation of her Austrian dates after a terrorist plot was foiled, leading to the three Vienna shows to be cancelled - and Austrian Swifties looking for international dates to catch the beloved megastar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve discussed the comparisons between Taylor Swift tickets and other large events during the run up to her first series of London dates, but with Sabrina Carpenter tickets eliciting some outrage from fans when they went on sale - how are things looking in terms of pricing for “The Tortured Poets Department” artist?

Well, in a case of the pendulum swinging the other way, it turns out that Swift’s shows at Wembley Stadium are now considered some of the cheapest left as she brings her record-breaking concert tour to a close.

So just how cheaper are they compared to her remaining North American tour dates? JeffBet took a look over the reseller market with some surprising results for international Swifties who missed out the first time around seeing her live.

How much is it to see Taylor Swift on her final “Era’s” tour dates?

As Taylor Swift makes her return to the UK this week, a study of the reseller ticket market has shown that it is now cheaper to see her perform in London than her remaining North American shows. | Getty Images/Canva

The cheapest ticket, according to JeffBet’s analysis, is set to cost fans £564 through resale ticketing website StubHub, but a look at her shows across North America shows that is very much a steal - even if on the reseller market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average price of Swift’s remaining North American shows are around £1,805, with the cheapest ticket during her remaining dates priced currently at £2,471 for her October performance at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Her final performance, set to take place in Vancouver on December 8 2024, will set you back £2,336 - and that is the starting price for tickets to the end-of-tour performance.

To put that into some perspective, a brief search on Expedia shows that you can get a flight from Vancouver to London Heathrow, with three nights at Trive London Canary Wharf, for the sum of £1,280 currently.

A spokesperson for JeffBet commented: "With Wembley just around the corner, fans are eager to secure their spots at one of Taylor's highly anticipated shows. Seeing her perform in London offers significant financial savings for British fans compared to those across the pond.”

“For some, it might be more cost-effective to travel to London for a Wembley show than to attend a concert in the US."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there tickets left to see Taylor Swift performing in London?

There are some tickets left through Ticketmaster UK, but the majority of tickets to see Taylor Swift during her final set of UK dates are now available through reselling marketplace StubHub, with tickets starting from £521.

Are you one of those international Swifties who missed out on seeing her perform in Austria, or are you now thinking about flying out to the United Kingdom to see Taylor Swift perform during her last series of shows in London? Let us know by dropping a comment down below or contact the writer of this article.