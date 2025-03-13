The Apprentice BBC: what is the task in episode 7? Explained
- The Apprentice series 19 continues on the BBC this week.
- Lord Alan Sugar and his aides will put the remaining candidates through their paces again.
- But what task will they face in the latest episode?
The Apprentice is back and the remaining candidates will be attempting to launch their very own banking apps tonight. The BBC show is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has seen plenty of drama already.
Lord Alan Sugar and his aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell are turning a watchful gaze on a fresh batch of candidates. All of whom are competing to win a £250,000 investment in their business.
Remind yourself who was fired by Lord Sugar in the previous episode. And see why one of The Apprentice stars sensationally quit the process.
But what challenge will the candidates face this week? Here’s all you need to know.
What is the task on The Apprentice in episode 7?
The BBC show is marking its 20th year on TV by airing its 19th series. Having returned at the end of January - following the conclusion of The Traitors season three - it is already in its 7th episode.
But as we draw closer and closer to the end, the tasks are only going to get tougher and tougher. This week will see the candidates trying to launch their own educational banking apps.
The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “The candidates are tasked with designing and launching a new educational banking app and accompanying money box for six-to-nine-year-olds, which must then be pitched to industry heavyweights. It's all fun-no-facts for one team while, on the other, a lack of synergy spells disaster.”
What time is The Apprentice this week?
The BBC show is airing weekly on Thursday nights, including tonight (March 13). It starts at 9pm and follows Dragons Den on BBC One.
You can also watch it live on BBC iPlayer - or use the on demand service to catch up at a later time, if you can’t sit down at 9pm. Based on previous seasons, The Apprentice will have 12 episodes in total and will run through to April.
See who was fired last week and why one of The Apprentice stars quit the show early.