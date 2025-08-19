The Great British Sewing Bee is back with children’s week - but who has left the show already? 🧵

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is children’s week on The Great British Sewing Bee.

Seven contestants remain in the competition.

But who has left the Sewing Bee already?

The Great British Sewing Bee will be dusting down its needles for a brand new episode in a few hours.

The hit BBC show has reached ‘children’s week’ and the remaining contestants will be facing the challenge of making garments on a smaller scale than before. Sara Pascoe is back on hosting duties this season, after taking a maternity break last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who is still left in the competition after the latest elimination? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

The first week didn’t see any of the contestants leave - due to Glendora missing the final challenge because of illness, the decision was made not to eliminate anyone. It meant that in episode two there was a brutal double departure.

Despite having won garment of the week in the opening episode, Peter was eliminated the following week. He was also joined in leaving the show by Saffie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In episodes three, four and five, just one sewer has been asked to pack-up their needles at the end of each episode. The list of departures so far include:

Saffie - week 2

Peter - week 2

Glendora - week 3

Novello - week 4

Jess - week 5

Which contestants are still on The Great British Sewing Bee?

After the first five weeks of the competition, five of the original 12 contestants have now been eliminated. Heading into week six, it means that seven sewers are left on the show.

Caz, 59, retired - Staffordshire

Dan, 37, stage performer - Durham

Gaynor, 72, retired office manager - Port Talbot

Kit, 24, digital marketeer - Manchester

Órla, 19, cafe worker/ student - Inverness

Stuart, 53, premises manager - Herefordshire

Yasmin, 30, scientist - Gateshead

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee this week?

Sara Pascoe | BBC

The show will be back with another episode tonight (August 19). The Great British Sewing Bee is airing weekly on Tuesday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

It is children’s week on the competition this week, which is a fan favourite. The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “It's children's week in the sewing room, with the contestants introducing elements of adaptive fashion as they tackle a pattern for a pair of mini dungarees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The made-to-measure task sees them creating outfits inspired by what their young models want to be when they grow up, ranging from polar explorer to beekeeper to politician, and in the transformation challenge, they repurpose maternity wear into toddler outfits.”

Who is the host for The Greta British Sewing Bee series 11?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.