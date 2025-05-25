The Piano is holding its series 3 final this weekend 🎹

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Piano is holding its final for series 3 tonight.

The seven finalists will battle nerves to play in front of a sold-out auditorium.

But who will be awarded the coveted performance of the night?

After almost two months, the final of The Piano is set to take place on Channel 4. The seven amateurs will face their toughest task yet - playing before the audience at a sold-out auditorium.

The popular competition saw a big shake-up this year as a new mentor joined the line-up for series 3. Find out more about the change here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers are being reminded of the TV schedule so they don’t get caught out and miss out on the final today (May 25). Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Piano’s final on TV?

(L-R) Mika, Jon Batiste, Claudia Winkleman on The Piano | Channel 4

The conclusion to the popular show’s third series is set to be broadcast on television tonight. It is due to start at 9pm and it will be an extra long episode, it has been confirmed.

The Piano’s final will last for 75 minutes, including ad-breaks, and is due to finish at 10.15pm. It will be followed by the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale season six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch The Piano?

If you are wanting to watch it on TV, the show will be broadcast on Channel 4/ 4HD. For those who can’t watch it live, The Piano will be on an hour later via Channel 4+1.

The final will also be available to watch on demand and by catch-up via Channel 4’s app (the rebranded All4).

What to expect from The Piano’s final?

The preview for the 2025 final, via Radio Times, reads: “The day of the final concert has arrived. Mika and Jon Batiste have done all they can. The time to practise is over.

“Now the seven amateur pianists must battle backstage nerves before playing in front of a sold-out auditorium. Which one will be awarded the coveted performance of the night?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.