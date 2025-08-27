The Thursday Murder Club boasts a truly incredible cast 😍

The Thursday Murder Club is finally in session on Netflix.

Film is based on Richard Osman’s best-selling book.

But who is in the cast for the movie?

It is time to head to the Jigsaw Room as The Thursday Murder Club is in session. The residents of Coopers Chase will be solving crimes and baking cakes on Netflix.

Richard Osman’s literary sensation, billed as the best-selling book of the decade, has had the cinematic treatment. It includes an all-star cast with some real Hollywood legends.

In the run-up to the movie’s arrival, I finally read The Thursday Murder Club book. See why it turned out to be a massive letdown for me here.

But who is in the cast of the Netflix movie? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Thursday Murder Club out?

Helen Mirren in The Thursday Murder Club | Giles Keyte/ Netflix

The movie had a limited release in cinemas last Friday (August 22) - see which theatre chains it was in. However, if you weren’t able to catch it on the big screen it is on Netflix from November 28.

The Thursday Murder Club is streaming from 8am British time. It is out in America at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

Who is in the cast of The Thursday Murder Club?

The movie is directed by Chris Columbus, who helped to bring the Harry Potter books to the big screen. He has also shared his thoughts on the upcoming TV reboot here.

Netflix has assembled an equally star-studded cast including some truly iconic British actors. It includes:

Helen Mirren - Elizabeth Best, a retired spy

Pierce Brosnan - Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader

Ben Kingsley - Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist

Celia Imrie - Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse

David Tennant - Ian Ventham

Jonathan Pryce - Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband

Naomi Ackie - PC Donna De Freitas, a local police officer

Daniel Mays - DCI Chris Hudson

Henry Lloyd-Hughes - Bogdan

Richard E. Grant - Bobby Tanner

Tom Ellis - Jason Ritchie, Ron's son

Geoff Bell - Tony Curran

Paul Freeman - John Grey

Sarah Niles - Patrice De Freitas, Donna's mother

Ingrid Oliver - Joanna Meadowcroft, Joyce's daughter

Fans of streaming TV might have seen Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan together already this year. They were in Paramount Plus’ series MobLand in the spring.

Mirren won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s The Queen. She was also DCI Jane Tennison in ITV’s Prime Suspect.

Pierce Brosnan famously played James Bond from 1995 to 2002. He was also in Mamma Mia! and its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Ben Kingsley won an Oscar in the 1980s for playing Mahatma Gandhi in Richard Attenborough's Gandhi. He was also in films like Schindler’s List, Sexy Beast, Shutter Island and Iron Man 3.

Viewers will recognise Celia Imrie in the Bridget Jones films as well as from being in Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. She was also in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with Pierce Brosnan.

David Tennant was the 10th Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who, returning again for the 60th anniversary specials in 2023. Daniel Mays has appeared in shows such as Line of Duty.

Naomi Ackie was in one of this year’s best, and most underrated films, Mickey17 from Oscar winner Bong Joon-Ho. She won a BAFTA for her role in the TV series The End of the F***ing World.

