Trigger Point is back for series 3 and the start time has been confirmed 🚨📺

Trigger Point will finally return for series 3.

Vicky McClure returns for another season.

But when exactly will the show be on TV?

Trigger Point is warning viewers to ‘hold your breath’ as its prepares to return for a third series. ITV’s explosive hit thriller is set to kick-off a brand new batch of episodes this evening.

Vicky McClure returns as Expo Lana Washington after nearly two years away. Fans are being promised that the team will face a ‘race against time’ this time around.

But when exactly can you watch the new episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Trigger Point series 3?

Vicky McClure in Trigger Point series 3 | HTM Productions/ ITV

Everyone's favourite team of explosion experts are back with a bang for series three. Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and her colleagues will be investigating a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta: someone is targeting individuals and demanding revenge.

Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad will face a race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim.

A ten-second clip released by ITV gives fans an explosive new look at the third season. Starting with the phrase ‘hold your breath’ it shows some of the threats the team of bomb disposal officers - Expos - will face this time around.

The preview for episode one, via Radio Times , reads: “Explosives officer Lana Washington and her team are called to investigate a suspected bomb in a black cab that has been abandoned on waste ground, but they soon realise they're at the site of something far more sinister.

“Working alongside their colleagues in counter-terrorism, the team races to find out what the person behind this unique bombing campaign wants, who they are and who they might be targeting next.”

What time is Trigger Point on TV today?

The thriller series is set to begin its new run of episodes this evening (October 26). It will be making its return on ITV1/ STV at 9pm.

Trigger Point will be on for approximately an hour, including adverts. It is due to finish at 10pm. The show is due to return tomorrow (October 27) at the same time with episode two.

For those who want to watch more, the full boxset will be available on ITVX/ STV Player already.

