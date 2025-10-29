The countdown is on for one of Scotland’s biggest music events! Following a thrilling 2025 event, TRNSMT Festival is heavily rumoured to be returning to Glasgow Green for another massive weekend of music, with unofficial dates speculated around July 10 to 12.

While the official line-up remains a closely guarded secret, the world of music is already buzzing with speculation ahead of Christmas - a good time to maybe twist an arm or two for a festival ticket?

From arena-filling international superstars to the UK's hottest breakthrough talent, the names on the list are truly electrifying, and to fuel the anticipation, we’ve taken a look through social media, Reddit, chart successes, and festival favourites to bring you 15 potential artists who could grace one of the stages next summer.

However, note that every act mentioned is pure speculation and based on industry predictions, tour schedules, and fan demand, so no disappointments if they don’t come to pass.

Take a look now and see who our latest predictions who could be rocking Glasgow Green in 2026!

sombr The new wave of indie rock might arrive with sombr; fresh off the back of a viral breakout and a successful debut album, Shane Boose brings an emotionally raw, guitar-driven alt-pop sound that speaks directly to a new generation - so much so that his viral track, 'back to friends,' has broken into streaming charts this week.

The Cure A staple of many 2026 festival rumours, The Cure would deliver a massive, hit-laden set spanning their five-decade career. Robert Smith's iconic melancholy and their library of essential tracks—from 'Just Like Heaven' to 'Boys Don't Cry'—would provide a magical, atmospheric, and highly nostalgic festival moment.

Alex Warren The US sensation has exploded globally, turning viral fame into arena-sized success with his debut album. Alex Warren's deeply personal pop songs resonate powerfully with young audiences, blending vulnerability with infectious melodies. His set would undoubtedly showcase his power of modern, raw, internet-driven songwriting.