Don’t think you’ve missed all the car shows on offer in the United Kingdom for 2024. 🏎️

Car enthusiasts still have several car shows coming up in the United Kingdom in 2024

Alongside the renowned British Motor Show come the likes of the Silverstone Festival and the hallowed Salon Privé in Oxfordshire

Here are the next big car shows to take place in the United Kingdom, and how to get tickets to attend the petro-fuelled events in question.

It should come as no surprise that the United Kingdom has a rich and enduring passion for automobiles, deeply rooted in its history and culture.

The fascination dates back to the early 20th century when the UK hosted its first car show in 1903 at Crystal Palace. Since then, the nation's automotive enthusiasm has flourished, with numerous prestigious events showcasing everything from cutting-edge supercars to cherished classic models.

The British public's love affair with cars has been consistently strong, as evidenced by the long-standing popularity of events like the British Motor Show or the Classic Motor Show, celebrating the history and technological advancements of the automotive industry but also highlighting the cultural significance of cars in British society.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable resurgence of interest in both classic and contemporary cars; a growing appreciation for vintage vehicles, the excitement around new automotive technologies like electric vehicles and a general trend towards nostalgia and preservation of automotive heritage.

While we’re heading to the tail end of 2024, there are still some very big car shows set for the remainder of the year; so for those petrolheads or classic car aficionados out there, here’s what’s left in the motoring world this year and how to get tickets to the illustrious events in question.

What car shows or festivals are left to attend in 2024?

The British Motor Show 2024

A stunt driver takes part in a drifting exhibition during the first day of the British Motor Show at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre on August 17, 2023 in Farnborough, England. The UK's premier family-friendly automotive extravaganza is back with its annual showcase, featuring supercar parades, stunt shows, live auctions, expert advice on sustainable motoring options, and giving speed enthusiasts the chance to test drive the latest models. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When is it: 15 - 18 August 2024

Location: Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, Farnborough

The British Motor Show has a long and storied history, originally known as the London Motor Show. The first exhibition was held in 1903 at Crystal Palace and then moved to Olympia in London, where it became an annual event. Over the years, the show moved to various locations, including Earls Court and the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.

However, after some shifts in the motoring market and declining attendance, the show was cancelled in 2008. The event remained absent for several years, with attempts at revivals not fully materializing until 2021 when it returned under a new format and management.

The show has seen its fair share of big names from the world of motoring in the past, including Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond during their “Top Gear” days and several Formula 1 drivers.

Tickets: Ticketing options including exclusive VIP packages are available through The British Motor Show website, powered by See Tickets.

Silverstone Festival 2024

A 1960 Deep Sanderson FJ is seen in the paddock area during the Silverstone Festival at Silverstone race circuit on August 25, 2023 in Northampton, England. | Getty Images

When is it: 23 - 25 August 2024

Location: Silverstone Circuit Towcester, Northamptonshire

The Silverstone Festival, previously known as the Silverstone Classic, is a major annual motorsport and classic car festival held at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England. The event celebrates the rich heritage of motorsport and automotive culture, offering a mix of historic racing, car displays, and family-friendly entertainment.

Originating in 1990 as a celebration of classic and historic cars, the event initially focused on vintage and classic car racing, attracting enthusiasts of historic motorsport. Over time, the festival has grown significantly in scale and scope, expanding to include a wide variety of activities and attractions.

The big feature of the festival is its historic racing program, featuring a diverse range of races that span different eras of motorsport. Cars from the 1920s to the 1980s compete in various classes, showcasing everything from vintage Formula 1 cars to classic touring cars.

Tickets: Weekend and day tickets are available to purchase directly from the Silverstone Festival website right now.

Salon Privé

A 1955 Porsche 356 Pre A Coupe is seen during the Salon Prive classic car event at Blenheim Palace on August 30, 2023 in Woodstock, England. The four-day annual event is the UK's longstanding celebration of all things motor, with rare collector cars and luxury brands, and culminating in a public day showcasing supercars and classics on September 2. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

When is it: 28 - 31 August 2024

Location: Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

Salon Privé was established in 2006 by brothers Andrew and David Bagley, initially held at the Hurlingham Club in London. It has since grown into one of the most exclusive automotive events in the UK, attracting a discerning audience of collectors, enthusiasts, and high-net-worth individuals. The event moved to its current location at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in 2015.

At the heart of Salon Privé is its Concours d'Elégance, one of the most prestigious classic car competitions in the UK. It attracts some of the world's most beautiful and rare classic cars, judged by an expert panel for their authenticity, condition, and historical significance.

The event is a platform for luxury car manufacturers to unveil new models and concept cars. Brands such as Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Bugatti and others often present their latest offerings, providing an exclusive preview to attendees.

Tickets: Tickets and hospitality packages for the show are available through Salon Privé’s official website.

The Classic Motor Show

People view some of the classic cars that are being displayed on the first day of the Lancaster Classic Motor Show at the NEC Birmingham on November 10, 2017 in Birmingham, England. | Getty Images

When is it: 8 - 10 November 2024

Location: NEC Birmingham

Known also as the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, the event has been a fixture on the UK automotive calendar since its inception in 1984. The event was established to celebrate the rich history of motoring and has grown significantly over the years, becoming a key gathering for classic car enthusiasts, collectors, restorers, and car clubs.

The show features a vast array of classic and vintage vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles. These displays cover a wide range of marques and eras, from early 20th-century models to beloved classics from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

A major highlight is the participation of numerous car clubs, which display meticulously maintained vehicles and share knowledge about specific makes and models, while the “Restoration Theatre” provides live demonstrations and practical advice on classic car restoration and maintenance.

Experts share tips on various aspects of car care, from bodywork to engine rebuilding, making it an educational experience for attendees.