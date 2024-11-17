I’m a Celebrity is returning to our screens with yet another stacked line-up. The star studded cast features many familiar faces.
But if you can recognise the celebs, yet can’t quite place them - we’ve rounded-up where you might know them from. The cast includes a multi-decade soap star, Wagatha Christie herself and voices you’ve probably heard on the radio.
1. Where you know I'm a Celeb cast from
This is the lineup for I'm a Celebrity in 2024 - and where you recognise them from | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Oti Mabuse - Dancer
You will no doubt recognise Oti from her role on Strictly Come Dancing - where she has been a professional dancer on the show. She joined the BBC series in 2015, winning twice in 2019 and 2020, before announcing her departure in 2022. Oti has been a panellist on the Masked Dancer since 2021 and became a judge on Dancing on Ice in 2022. | ITV Photo: ITV
3. Alan Halsall - Coronation Street
Before heading into the jungle, Alan Halsall has been best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street since 1998. For soap watchers he has been a fixture on TV for more than 25 years - and has even won an award at the National Television Awards in 2013. | ITV Photo: ITV
4. Jane Moore - Loose Women & Journalist
Jane Moore is best known for her role on Loose Women - the hit daytime show on ITV. She first appeared on the show between 1999 and 2002, before returning as a regular panellist from 2013 - and since 2018 she has served as a relief anchor for the show. But she is also known for being a journalist with a regular column in The Sun. | ITV Photo: ITV
