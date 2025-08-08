First Dates is back with another new episode on Channel 4 👀💕

First Dates will continue its latest season tonight.

Channel 4 has confirmed the hopefuls looking for love.

But who will be on the show tonight?

The doors to the First Dates restaurant will be open once again this week. Channel 4 will welcome even more hopefuls looking for love in the latest episode.

Plenty of familiar faces will be on hand to help the guests at the famous dinery. The line-up of staff members for this season has been confirmed.

But who are the daters this week - and who is in the First Dates team? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the guests on First Dates tonight?

First Dates is back for a 24th series | Channel 4

Channel 4 has revealed some of the details of the guests who will be heading to the restaurant tonight (August 8). It includes some hopefuls from the older end of the spectrum.

The preview for the latest episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Sarah from Port Talbot returns to the restaurant to be paired with Welshman Ryan. However, the duo quickly realise this may not be the first time they've met.

“Outdoor lover Carmen and softly spoken hairstylist Eddie bond over camping, fitness and fun. Meanwhile, James is looking for someone kind, grounded and emotionally available and is hoping dog-loving estate agent Michael will fit the bill.

“Angela, a fun-loving 81-year-old, dreams of meeting someone who'll make her laugh. Enter 77-year-old John, who has an undeniable zest for life.”

Who is the First Dates staff this season?

Fred Sirieix is back as Maître d’ once again for a brand new series of the beloved Channel 4 show. But who are the other on screen staff?

Cici Coleman

Merlin Griffiths

Gerald Richards (new waiter)

Kyle Evans (new waiter)

Aoife Smyth

Jams McCleeve

One of the new faces for the season is Gerald who is “excited” to join the team. He said: “I have watched the show since I moved to the UK seven years ago and it’s an honour to now be part of the series and working with Fred, Merlin, Cici and the team.”

Gerald added: “I am definitely excited to see the dates I served and to see how things developed when I wasn’t at the table. There was an absolutely gorgeous young couple, I think the first I served, who were so lovely and seemed to hit it off really well.

“They both said to me, they thought the other was fabulous, so hopefully that works out. I also like to see how the older daters have done, those who are taking another chance at love and hoping for the best.”

The other new face on the First Dates team in series 24 is Kyle, who is also a waiter. Speaking about the show, he said: “It’s been incredibly intense and severely rewarding. The team are very supportive. A bit like a family.”

He continued: “I’m super excited for most of the dates I waited, if I’m honest, they all went super well and I’ve waited on some absolutely fabulous people.

“I’m probably most excited for the gentleman that wrote a poem for his date, and to see the Welsh lady who you’ll watch me serve in an upcoming episode.”

