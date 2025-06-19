Question Time has confirmed the line-up for this week’s episode - see who 📺

Question Time is back with another episode this week.

Fiona Bruce will host another topical debate.

But who will be on the panel this time?

Question Time will be tackling the challenges of ‘growing up in the 21st Century’ this week. The BBC has confirmed the line-up for its flagship debate programme.

Debuting back in 1979, it has been a firm weekly fixture of the Beeb’s TV schedule in the decades following. The latest episode will feature a YouTube star as well as political stalwarts.

But who exactly is on the Question Time panel this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from Question Time this week?

Fiona Bruce, the host of Question Time | BBC

Fiona Bruce will once again be hosting the latest episode of the topical debate show. It will be broadcast from Greenford in north-west London this week, according to Radio Times .

It is set to be a ‘special programme on the challenges of growing up in the 21st Century’.

Who is on Question Time this week?

The line-up for the latest episode of the long-running BBC show has been revealed. It includes the following:

Peter Kyle MP

David Willetts

Katharine Birbalsingh

Jack Thorne

TommyInnit

What are the Question Time panellists known for?

This week’s edition of Question Time, features a mix of politicians and other public figures. If the name Jack Thorne rings a bell it is because he was one of the minds behind 2025’s blockbuster hit Adolescence.

Thorne is also known for writing the Harry Potter stage play - the Cursed Child. He also penned another Netflix series this year in Toxic Town - starring Jodie Whittaker.

Peter Kyle is a current member of Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet and holds the position of Secretary of State for Science and Technology. He is the MP for Hove and Portslade (formerly just Hove) and was first elected at the 2015 general election.

From the other side of the political aisle is David Willetts. He was Minister of State for Universities and Science under David Cameron between 2010 and 2014 - and is now a Conservative Peer.

Willetts is the president of the Resolution Foundation - which is a think-thank aiming to improve the standard of living of low- to middle-income families. He served as an MP from 1992 to 2015, when he was made a peer.

Britain's so-called strictest headmistress Katharine Birbalsingh is the co-founder of the Michaela Community School in Wembley, London. She was also appointed as the chair of the Social Mobility Commission in 2021 and received a CBE in 2020.

TommyInnit is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer, comedian and author - he started uploading streams online in 2013 and has had billions of views since. The internet star, real name Tom Simons, made his name with his Minecraft streams but is now also known for his stand-up comedy.

He will also be the only member on the panel born in the 21st century - and is just 21 years old. Which contrasts with the more mature ages of the other panelists this week.

How to watch Question Time tonight?

The latest episode will be first broadcast on BBC News and iPlayer at 9pm, it has been confirmed. It will be repeated on BBC One and 10.40pm and is set to run for approximately an hour.

