Netflix has already made a decision on Wednesday season 3

Wednesday has wrapped up its second season on Netflix.

Part Two is out now on the streaming service.

But will the show be back for a third series?

Netflix has finally answered our prayers and finished the second season of Wednesday. Fans have been waiting weeks for part two to be released after the dramatic cliff-hanger last month.

The show took nearly three years to return for the newest episodes, and you might be wondering if you can expect more. Jenna Ortega once again leads the cast - with a few new faces including a pop star.

Netflix has delivered a verdict on the future of the show. Here’s all you need to know:

Will there be Wednesday season 3 on Netflix?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday series 1 | Netflix

If you are planning to devour the second part of series two as fast as possible, you might already be turning your attention to the show’s future. Fortunately, a third season has already been announced.

Teasing what to expect, co-showrunner Alfred Gough said: “Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. :

“We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Miles Millar, the other co-showrunner, added: “We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!”

When will Wednesday season 3 be out?

Netflix has not yet given a timeline on when to expect further episodes of the show. The gap between the first and second season was almost three years - although you have to factor in the writer’s strike.

However, according to Economic Times India, filming is reportedly due to begin in November 2025. It could mean a quicker turnaround between seasons this time around - fingers crossed.

