Start your festival plotting as stage and set times for Wireless are announced.

Wireless 2024 is set to take place at Finsbury Park this weekend (July 12 - July 13).

This year’s headliners include Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, J Hus, and Doja Cat.

The festival has released the list of what artists are performing on what stage across the three-day event - and finally the set times.

What are some of the stage clashes that you should be aware of?

With no moment to spare, Wireless 2024 have revealed this year’s set times stage splits ahead of Finsbury Park opening its gates tomorrow (July 12 2024.)

But with the revelations now of who is playing where at the festival site, no doubt the difficult decisions will need to be made about who you can accommodate across the festival - or in the case of some set clashes, who might be worth “dipping out” from to catch another act.

Thankfully, unlike Glastonbury, this year’s festival is being held across three stages; the main stage, the Amazon Music stage and finally events taking place in Casa Bacardi, meaning the distance between destinations is not quite as arduous compared to other festivals.

We’ve taken a look also at this year’s stage and set times to give some indication of what we think might be some of the more critical stage clashes to take place at Wireless - so start your plotting now.

Or to make things easier, download the Wireless 2024 app for iPhone or Android, which allows you to create your schedule by favouriting the artists performing this year.

Wireless 2024 - Full list of stage splits

July 12 2024

Nicki Minaj is set to headline Wireless 2024 this weekend, but what time is she on stage?

Main Stage:

21:05: Nicki Minaj

19:35: Future

18:25: Ice Spice

17:20: Sean Paul

16:20: Destroy Lonely

15:30: NSG

13:00: DJ Target

The Amazon Music Stage:

18:20: Vanessa Bling

17:30: Homixde Gang

16:20: Kairo Keyz

15:30: Ragz Originale

13:00: Remi Burgz

Casa Bacardi:

20:00: Donch

18:30: Martelo

17:00: Rachel Foxx

15:00: Meg10

13:30: Jay Knox

July 13 2024



Main Stage:

21:00: 21 Savage

19:00: J Hus

17:30: Asake

16:10: Gunna

15:00: Sexxy Red

14:00: Fridayy

13:10: Valiant

11:00: Kenny Allstar

The Amazon Music Stage:

17:30: Osamason

16:10: Skillibeng

14:00: Shallipopi

13:10: Strandz

12:20: Jocewavy

11:00: Seani B

Casa Bacardi:

19:30: Skyla Tylaa

18:00: AAA

17:00: Keyrah

15:00: Crazy Cousinz

13:00: Saint Ludo

11:00: Jay Knox

July 14 2024

Doja Cat closes Wireless 2024 as Sunday's headliner.

Main Stage:

17:45: Doja Cat

16:00: Don Toliver

14:45: Rema

13:40: Uncle Waffles

11:00: Nadia Jae

The Amazon Music Stage:

16:00: Cash Cobain

15:05: Teezo Touchdown

13:50: Rich Amiri

13:05: Nemzzz

12:35: Ruger

Casa Bacardi:

16:45: Nicky Summers

15:45: DJ L.A.J

14:45 Sadboi

14:00: Douvelle19

12:45: ESK

Are there any tickets remaining to attend Wireless 2024?

The last remaining tickets to attend Wireless 2024 are still available through Ticketmaster UK until 24 hours before the event, so if you’re still sitting on the fence we hate to tell you but a decision might need to be made quick!