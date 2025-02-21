Ash Dieback: UK parks using visitor insights to help tackle Ash Dieback challenges

Ash Dieback is Impacting Parks and Green Spaces in UK

Ash dieback disease is creating serious health and safety concerns for the management of rights of way across the UK. With limited funding available, land and park managers must ensure public safety while maintaining accessibility to these valuable natural spaces. Place Informatics, a leader in location behaviour analytics, is providing vital data-driven solutions to help tackle this growing issue.

The rapid spread of ash dieback, caused by the fungal pathogen Hymenoscyphus fraxineus, threatens one of the UK’s most ecologically important tree species, the common ash (Fraxinus excelsior). Up to 80% of ash trees could be lost, dramatically altering landscapes, reducing biodiversity, and increasing safety risks from falling trees and branches.

Place Informatics provides cutting-edge data analytics that enables land and park managers to monitor visitor behaviour, manage safety risks, and allocate limited resources effectively. Using location intelligence, Place Informatics helps these managers identify high-traffic areas affected by ash dieback, allowing them to prioritise safety measures such as tree felling, path closures, and targeted maintenance.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, “Our data allows managers to track visitor movement patterns, duration of visits, and demographic information. By understanding how people use these spaces, landowners and local authorities can make informed decisions to ensure public safety and protect access to our cherished green spaces.”

With detailed insights into visitor flow, Place Informatics enables land managers to:Pinpoint high-risk areas where ash dieback poses the greatest safety threat.Implement targeted safety measures to minimise hazards to visitors.Optimise spending by directing limited funds to the most urgent concerns.Tailor public messaging to keep visitors informed about path closures and alternative routes.

The loss of many ash trees will inevitably change the UK’s natural landscapes, affecting biodiversity and visitor experiences. However, with proactive planning and data-driven decision-making, rights of way managers can mitigate risks and ensure that green spaces remain accessible and enjoyable for future generations.

Clive Hall added, “Ash dieback presents a significant challenge, but with the right tools and insights, we can help land managers navigate this crisis efficiently. By leveraging comprehensive data, we can protect both visitors and the natural environments they cherish.”

Place Informatics is a leading provider of location analytics, offering data-driven insights into visitor behaviour, demographics, and movement patterns. Its solutions support landowners, local authorities, and businesses in optimising safety, resource allocation, and visitor engagement.