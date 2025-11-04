Children's swim vest recalled over 'serious risk of drowning'

Amazon have been forced to stop selling a children's swim vest after trading standards bosses discovered it presents a 'serious risk of DROWNING'.

Amazon have been forced to stop selling a children's swim vest after trading standards bosses discovered it presents a 'serious risk of drowning'.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards forced the online giant to stop selling the Petiyark Neoprene Swim Vest after discovering the product did not have the compliance documentation or markings necessary to be used correctly.

They found the buoyancy aid was accompanied with 'conflicting minimum or maximum sizing limits'.

They also found the front of one model was a dark navy-blue with no bright colours which would make it tricky for a young child to be seen in the water.

The swim vest, from China, was listed on Amazon as 'Neoprene Swim Vest for Children, Toddlers Swim Buoyancy Aid with Safety Strap and Removeable Floats'.

Following the alert, the product has been removed from Amazon's website.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards said: "The product has been assessed as presenting a risk of drowning as this buoyancy aid was accompanied with conflicting minimum or maximum sizing limits.

"Additionally, the front of one model is navy blue with no conspicuous, bright colours present, making it difficult for young children to be visible in the water.

"This product was not supplied with the required compliance documentation or markings to be used correctly by a consumer, potentially resulting in a risk of drowning.

"This product does not meet the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2016/425 on Personal Protective Equipment."

They advised anyone who owns the product to stop using it immediately and contact the distributor they purchased it from to ask for a redress.

The Royal Life Saving Society advises to always wear bright coloured swimwear so you can be seen by lifeguards.

The Royal Life Saving Society said: "You might not be aware that certain colours of swimwear, like blue, white and grey, are less visible underwater than others, and can act as a camouflage.

"This means if you, or your child, were to get into difficulty you may not be seen by lifeguards or others.

"When getting ready for your holiday, make sure to pack brightly coloured swimwear with neon colours such as bright orange, yellow and green - making you a poolside fashionista while also enjoying water safely."

Amazon have been contacted for comment.