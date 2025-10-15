From Steve Jobs to David Goggins: The top motivational quotes for Brits revealed

According to the poll by menthol lozenge brand, Jakemans, the words of Steve Jobs: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do” (52 percent) is the nation’s favourite go-to motivational quote.

New research reveals that Brits under the age of 30 are relying on motivational memes and inspiring quotes to get them through the daily grind.

Eight in ten (84 percent) admit they start the day by looking in the mirror and giving themselves a positive affirmation.

A staggering 95 percent say they often think about motivational memes or inspiring quotes to give them a boost and get them through the day, so much so that eight in ten (81 percent) say their ‘for you’ page on social media is filled with them.

Motivational Speaker, Dr Alison Edgar MBE, teaming up with Jakemans to promote Winter Motivation.

In fact, 59 percent look at inspiring phrases before going to work, while four in ten (40 percent) psych themselves up with a positive affirmation before a big presentation at work.

Preparing to try a new activity (37 percent), before going to the gym (22 percent), getting ready for a date (20 percent), before going for a run (18 percent), preparing yourself to see family (16 percent) and friends (16 percent) are also times when a motivational phrase comes in handy for Gen Z.

Motivational Speaker, Dr Alison Edgar MBE explains: “Motivation is the bridge between our thoughts and our actions. It’s what gets us out of bed, keeps us moving forward, and helps us achieve things we didn’t think were possible. Without it, even the best ideas remain just that… ideas.

“Fear of failure, overwhelm, and procrastination are the big three barriers to feeling motivated. When the mountain feels too steep to climb, it’s easier to stand still. That’s why a short phrase at the right time can reframe your thinking and give you the push you need to act. They’re not magic, but they can act as a mental reset when self-doubt creeps in.”

Gen Z’s love of a motivational meme doesn’t just stop there, more than half (54 percent) send them to loved ones, sharing words of wisdom an average of once a week. Partners (44 percent), mums (38 percent), best friends (37 percent) and sisters (29 percent) are the main recipients of verbal boosts, followed by brothers (24 percent) and dads (23 percent).

A fifth (19 percent) of modern Brits make a point of sending motivational memes to work colleagues, while one in 20 (five percent) even send them to their boss.

And according to the poll, the words of Steve Jobs: “The only way to do great work is to love what you do” (52 percent) is the nation’s favourite go-to motivational quote, followed by the words of motivational speaker, David Goggins who lamented that you “Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re done” (46 percent).

Other quotes that help Gen Z face the day include “Believe you can and you’re halfway there”, Theodore Roosevelt (33 percent), “It always seems impossible until it’s done”, Nelson Mandela (33 percent), “The mind is everything. What you think you become”, Buddha (21 percent) and "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream", C.S. Lewis (20 percent), alongside modern musings like "If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one", Dolly Parton (19 percent) and "Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it”, Taylor Swift (19 percent).

The famous words of self-love from Gen Z cultural icon, RuPaul, best-known among this generation for the global Drag Race series’, ring true for nearly one in five (19%): “If you can't love yourself how the hell you gonna love somebody else?”.

Dr Edgar MBE adds: “Your voice carries energy and emotion – it’s not just what you say, but how you say it - I keep my voice crisp and clear, and my throat soothed with Jakemans menthol lozenges. A confident, warm tone can uplift and inspire, while a flat delivery can kill even the best message. The voice is your most personal and powerful instrument of influence.”

The need for motivational voices is clear as, according to the survey, 88 percent of Brits struggle to motivate themselves for the day ahead, leading to 79 percent regularly pretending to be positive when they aren’t.

Elizabeth Hughes-Gapper, Senior Brand Manager for Jakemans who commissioned the research, says: “It’s clear how much, as a nation, we need those motivational moments to help us get through the day or offer that little boost of confidence when we need it most. In fact, four in ten (42 percent) also regularly pick up the phone to share motivational words with friends, so much so that they save these quotes that they’ve found so they can revisit them later (44 percent). It’s clear that’s it’s not just what you say, but how you say it as well.

“Our voices are an incredibly powerful tool in communicating the motivation that we need. So, it's important to do our best to look after our voices, particularly as winter approaches and our vocal chords are impacted by sore throats. Making sure you have a packet of soothing Jakemans menthol lozenges will be key in delivering those all-important words of motivation and expression.”

TOP MOTIVATIONAL QUOTES FOR GEN Z:

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do”, Steve Jobs - 52% “Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re done”, David Goggins - 46% “Believe you can and you're halfway there”, Theodore Roosevelt – 33% “It always seems impossible until it's done”, Nelson Mandela – 33% “If you’re going through hell, keep going”, Winston Churchill – 30% “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”, Eleanor Roosevelt – 26% “If you're waiting for someone to believe in you, you'll be waiting forever. You must believe in yourself”, Cher – 25% “One child, one teacher, one book and one pen can change the world”, Malala Yousafazi – 24% “The mind is everything. What you think you become”, Buddha – 21% “Your self-worth is determined by you. You don't have to depend on someone telling you who you are”, Beyoncé – 20% "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream", C.S. Lewis – 20% "The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today", Franklin D. Roosevelt – 20% "Nothing is impossible. The word itself says 'I'm possible!'", Audrey Hepburn – 19% "If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one", Dolly Parton – 19% “If you can't love yourself how the hell you gonna love somebody else?”, RuPaul – 19% “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the guy who'll decide where to go”, Dr. Seuss – 19% "Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it”, Taylor Swift – 19% "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them", Walt Disney – 18% “There's a crack in everything, that's how the light gets in”, Leonard Cohen – 18% “Don’t count the days, make the days count”, Muhammad Ali – 17% "Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own", Michelle Obama – 17% “Don't sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them", Madam C.J. Walker – 16% "Champions keep playing until they get it right", Billie Jean King – 16% "To bring about change, you must not be afraid to take the first step. We will fail when we fail to try", Rosa Parks – 15% "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light”, Aristotle – 15%

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER, DR ALISON EDGAR MBE’S TOP TIPS TO BOOST MOTIVATION:

Write down one achievable goal and take the first step towards it. For example, if you want to run 5k, the first step you can take is signing up to the couch to 5k app. Move your body or go outside – exercise and fresh air spark energy, creativity and clarity. Surround yourself with positive people who lift you up instead of drain you. Get your allies to give you 3 words to describe you, and turn this into a word cloud to refer back to. When you don’t feel confident in yourself, this can be a real boost.