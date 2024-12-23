Gene Autry’s Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) named happiest Christmas song

Brothers hanging Christmas decorations on the tree

Despite Michael Buble being known as the King of Christmas, new analysis has discovered Gene Autry’s Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) as the happiest song for the festive season.

According to YouGov, four in five Brits (85%) listen to Christmas music as one of their family traditions but with so much choice, which songs are going to make you as merry as possible?

Using the Chosic Spotify Playlist Analyzer, analogue to smart speaker music device company A2D2 analysed the five most popular Christmas playlists on Spotify (those with the highest number of saves) to reveal the happiest songs and top artists for Christmas.

Happiest Christmas songs for a holly jolly Christmas

For those seeking a holly jolly Christmas, the analysis reveals the happiest Christmas songs guaranteed to bring festive cheer.

Leading the pack is Gene Autry’s Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane), with a happiness score of 98. Close behind is Little Saint Nick (1991 Remix) by The Beach Boys, scoring 97, followed by Clarence Carter’s Back Door Santa, also with a score of 97.

The top 10 most played artists on Spotify Christmas playlists

With his songs appearing most frequently in the five most popular Spotify Christmas playlists, Michael Bublé is the undisputed King of Christmas, thanks to festive favourites like It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and The Christmas Song.

Shockingly the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey with nowhere to be found in the top 10, with the first female artist being Kelly Clarkson, who steals third place with her songs appearing 12 times on Spotify’s top five Christmas playlists, including winter favourites like Underneath the Tree and Christmas Eve (Baby Please Come Home).

