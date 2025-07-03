Labubu Toys: 7 things you need to know about the latest craze

Labubu dolls

A quirky little monster with wild hair, big eyes, and a mischievous grin is taking over the shelves — and social media feeds. Labubu, the unlikely star of a toy line by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, has quickly become the latest obsession among Gen Z and millennial collectors in the UK.

Here are seven things you need to know about this strange-yet-cute toy trend:

1. It’s not just cute — it’s “ugly cute”

Labubu belongs to "The Monsters" series and is known for its creepy-cute charm. With sharp teeth and exaggerated features, it stands out from traditional kawaii figures. That’s exactly what fans love about it — it breaks the mold.

2. It’s made by POP MART

Labubu is produced by POP MART, the Chinese collectible toy brand behind the global blind box phenomenon. Each box contains a mystery figure, turning every purchase into a gamble and making collecting addictive.

3. Social media made it explode

Platforms like TikTok and Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) are full of Labubu content — unboxings, trades, shelf displays, and fan edits. The buzz has helped fuel a cult-like following and sparked offline demand.

4. Resale prices are insane

While a single figure retails for just £10–£15, rare editions are being flipped online for hundreds of pounds. Some hidden figures have reached resale prices of £300 to £400, making Labubu as much a financial asset as a toy.

5. It’s not really for kids

Labubu’s main buyers are adults in their 20s and 30s. Many describe it as a form of emotional comfort, while others see it as collectible art or a desk companion that brings a little joy during stressful times.

6. Pop-ups, queues, and sellouts

POP MART Labubu pop-up shops in London and Manchester have seen long lines, with some fans camping overnight. Most stores sell out within hours — and limited releases only add to the hype.

7. It’s not without controversy

While fans defend Labubu as a harmless hobby, critics warn that blind box culture encourages addictive spending and social comparison. Environmentalists have also raised concerns about plastic waste and overpackaging.

Final thoughts: Cultural trend or emotional escape?

Labubu may look like a simple toy, but it speaks volumes about modern youth culture– a mix of nostalgia, identity, and the pursuit of tiny joys. Whether this monster is a short-lived fad or a cultural icon in the making, for now, it’s one of the hottest items on the market.

Where can you buy Labubu in the UK?

Labubu figures are available at POP MART’s official UK website, as well as in selected Selfridges stores and licensed toy retailers across major cities like London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Limited-edition releases are often launched through POP MART pop-up events, which are announced in advance via social media, so fans are encouraged to follow POP MART UK on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

Online marketplaces like eBay, StockX, and Facebook Marketplace also offer resale options, but prices for rare figures can be significantly higher.