Language expert decodes popular Gen Z dating lingo as 'tradwife' enters the dictionary

As terms made popular by social media, such as ' delulu' and 'tradwife', have been added to the Cambridge dictionary, an analysis of Google Trends has revealed that interest in these Gen Z slang terms has soared.

Online language learning school, Lingoda, analysed Google Trends search data to reveal that searches for 'tradwife' have surged 1,156% today, when compared to the weekly average searches.

With these social media terms now being added as officially defined vocabulary, the experts at Lingoda have shared some other popular Gen Z dating slang terms and what they mean on social media.

Micromance: A micromance refers to short-lived, intense romantic interactions that don't necessarily evolve into full-blown relationships. These fleeting but meaningful connections are common in the fast-paced world of modern dating, where people quickly form and dissolve emotional bonds.

DINK: Standing for ‘dual income, no kids’, DINK is a lifestyle choice gaining popularity among young couples who choose to prioritize financial stability, travel, and personal growth over traditional family structures. This trend reflects a shift in priorities for many Gen Z and Millennial couples.

Pookie: Pookie is a popular nickname for a best friend or someone you love as a term of endearment. TikTok videos tagged with #pookie often include users referring to friends, partners or celebrities in an affectionate tone.

Freak matching: “Is somebody going to match my freak?” Based on singer Tinashe’s viral song Nasty, ‘freak matching’ refers to making love connections based on shared quirks or interests, often referred to as general 'weirdness'.

Hard launch: A sudden and purposeful announcement of a romantic relationship revealed on social media with a post of their partner. For example, Selena Gomez hard launched her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023 when she made the relationship Instagram official by sharing a picture of her kissing Benny Blanco.

Soft launch: In contrast, a soft launch is a subtle inclusion of the person you're dating into your online presence without fully revealing who it is, such as a picture of a hand or arm in a photo when on a date. TikTok videos including #softlaunch often include couple photo ideas for a soft launch and how to take them.

Rizz: Rizz is defined as someone's ability to attract or flirt with others due to their charismatic personality or silent charm. The term is widely used across TikTok with #rizz gaining over two million posts globally.

Benching: Benching is when someone is liked enough to keep seeing them but not enough to be in a serious relationship with them, so they are kept as a backup option while still dating around.

Situationship: A situationship is an undefined relationship, an intimate and/or sexual relationship where two people aren't single but are not dating either. On TikTok, #situationship has gained 687,000 posts, with videos including how to spot signs you’re in a situationship and how to know when to end one.

Felix Wunderlich, Founder of Lingoda, commented:

“Gen Z’s dating language reflects the ever-changing landscape of relationships, social media, and self-expression. Staying informed about these terms not only helps individuals navigate modern dating but also empowers them to make confident and informed choices about their love lives.

So, whether you're decoding a partner's "beige flag" or perfecting your "rizz," understanding the latest dating lingo ensures you’re always in the loop.”

Information provided by https://www.lingoda.com

Sources: TikTok Creative Center, Google Trends.