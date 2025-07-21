Next James Bond predicted as data reveals who is most likely to be new 007

The next James Bond is still yet to be revealed

It’s been almost four years since Daniel Craig appeared on the big screen as James Bond for the final time in No Time To Die, but his replacement is still yet to be announced. Following Amazon’s $1bn purchase to take control of the franchise earlier this year, audiences eagerly await the official reveal - so who will be next to take on the role in a new era of 007?

To find out, Betway has analysed Google search volume, article mentions, article engagement and Reddit mentions to reveal which actors have received the most internet hype about becoming the next Bond.

Henry Cavill named internet’s favourite to be the next 007

Rank Actor Monthly search volume No. of articles Article engagement Reddit mentions 1 Henry Cavill 726,000 624 22,061 54 2 Idris Elba 97,200 240 22,061 24 3 Aaron Taylor-Johnson 384,000 269 9,681 24 4 Tom Hardy 34,800 79 3,595 26 5 Theo James 52,800 59 611 22 6 Harris Dickinson 3,120 91 1,682 10 7 James Norton 22,800 48 4,023 5 8 Jack Lowden 3,120 16 471 15 9 Aaron Pierre 4,680 70 1,821 6 10 Josh O’Connor 8,640 47 1,269 6

Henry Cavill is the internet’s clear favourite to play the next Bond with 726,000 searches in the last year. He has also featured in 624 articles and been mentioned 54 times in Reddit threads discussing the role.

Idris Elba is second after he received a search volume of 97,200 and had the same article engagement as Cavill (22,061) but only featured in 240.

28 Years later star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy and Theo James complete the top five of those linked with becoming the new 007.

Other potential contenders have emerged since the last edition of Betway’s data in 2024, including Babygirl star Harris Dickinson (6th), Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden (8th) and Mufasa: The Lion King lead Aaron Pierre (9th). Could this suggest that audiences would now like to see a newer name take on the role?

To discover the actor most likely to play the next James Bond, Betway ranked 17 relevant actors by the following metrics:

Google search volume; Total number of articles in the past 12 months; Article engagement in the past 12 months; Reddit mentions