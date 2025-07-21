Next James Bond predicted as data reveals who is most likely to be new 007
To find out, Betway has analysed Google search volume, article mentions, article engagement and Reddit mentions to reveal which actors have received the most internet hype about becoming the next Bond.
Henry Cavill named internet’s favourite to be the next 007
|Rank
|Actor
|Monthly search volume
|No. of articles
|Article engagement
|Reddit mentions
|1
|Henry Cavill
|726,000
|624
|22,061
|54
|2
|Idris Elba
|97,200
|240
|22,061
|24
|3
|Aaron Taylor-Johnson
|384,000
|269
|9,681
|24
|4
|Tom Hardy
|34,800
|79
|3,595
|26
|5
|Theo James
|52,800
|59
|611
|22
|6
|Harris Dickinson
|3,120
|91
|1,682
|10
|7
|James Norton
|22,800
|48
|4,023
|5
|8
|Jack Lowden
|3,120
|16
|471
|15
|9
|Aaron Pierre
|4,680
|70
|1,821
|6
|10
|Josh O’Connor
|8,640
|47
|1,269
|6
Henry Cavill is the internet’s clear favourite to play the next Bond with 726,000 searches in the last year. He has also featured in 624 articles and been mentioned 54 times in Reddit threads discussing the role.
Idris Elba is second after he received a search volume of 97,200 and had the same article engagement as Cavill (22,061) but only featured in 240.
28 Years later star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy and Theo James complete the top five of those linked with becoming the new 007.
Other potential contenders have emerged since the last edition of Betway’s data in 2024, including Babygirl star Harris Dickinson (6th), Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden (8th) and Mufasa: The Lion King lead Aaron Pierre (9th). Could this suggest that audiences would now like to see a newer name take on the role?
To discover the actor most likely to play the next James Bond, Betway ranked 17 relevant actors by the following metrics:
Google search volume; Total number of articles in the past 12 months; Article engagement in the past 12 months; Reddit mentions