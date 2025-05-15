Reality stars you didn’t realise love running

Running is on the rise. Whether it’s running alone, Park Run or major mass-participation events, getting out there and moving is all the rage.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality stars are no different and later this month iconic mother and son duo, Ross and Diane from S2 of the Traitors, are set to take on the Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon. The pair stole the show in the BBC show with the shocking revelation that they were in fact related, a moment that went on to be nominated for a BAFTA.

Most Popular

Here’s a list of other fan-favourite reality stars that are enjoying the running boom and making headlines for doing so – and not always for the right reasons.

1. Ross and Diane – Traitors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hackney Moves.

The pair are going to be completing the Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon on May 18, with the event starting on Hackney Marshes alongside a free music and fitness festival.

2. Jamie Lang – Made in Chelsea

It’ll be no surprise to anyone seeing Jamie Lang on this list – he recently raised over £2m for Comic Relief with his Ultra Marathon Man Challenge, running 150 miles in five days.

3. Evie Morrison – Traitors

Fellow S2 Traitor, Evie Morrison, is a keen runner and hiker. Her Instagram is full of incredible images that show off everything the Scottish Highlands have to offer while she takes on trail runs and marathon training.

4. Love Islanders, and lots of them

Loads of Love Islanders are passionate runners, including Arabella Chi who has taken part in several running events in recent years. She’s completed the Hackney Half before, too, but has a pretty good reason for not taking part this year – with her baby due in the same month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Gaffka, former Islander turned podcast host, took on the Oxford Half Marathon last year, while the nation’s favourite doctor, Alex George delivers mental and physical fitness advice, and tracks his own running journey on his social media. He backs up the chat, too, having completed the Wizz Air Hackney Half in 2024.

Love Island’s Curtis, and Strictly’s AJ Pritchard are both keen runners, being involved in several events in the capital raising funds for charity in the past few years.

Tommy Fury found himself in the headlines when he completed a 10k at Tatton Park. Approaching the final straight the boxer was filmed sprinting towards the finish line. He was called out by some fans online, however, for almost knocking over a woman as he barrelled past her to cross the line.

5. Aaron Chalmers and Gaz Beadle – Geordie Shore

The pair were part of the original Geordie Shore cast and have been close friends for over a decade, with both completing the Great North Run last year. Chalmers recently retired from his MMA and boxing career before recently moving into bare knuckle fighting.

6. Joshua Patterson – Made in Chelsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patterson doesn’t just run for fun, he completed the remarkable challenge of running 76 marathons in 76 days, in a different UK city every time. Last year he also took on the London Marathon for the Samaritans. Joshua is also proud Co-Owner of Hackney Half friends Runna.

7. Chloe Meadows – TOWIE

In 2023, she ran the London Marathon in support of Crohn’s and Colitis UK, following her announcement that she had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. Having received support from the charity’s community herself, taking on the marathon was an opportunity for her to raise vital funds and awareness for the organisation.

Spencer Matthews – Made in Chelsea

The former Made in Chelsea star holds a Guinness World Record in running, completing 30 marathons in 30 days on sand. He recently completed the London Marathon, citing it as “the best executed run of my life so far” as he set a PB.

Have you caught the running bug? The Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon is London’s biggest half marathon and with a flat route, offers a chance for experienced runners to smash their PB while being a great first race for newcomers.

2025’s event is sold out, but to register interest for 2026, visit: www.hackneymoves.com