Twelve dogs of Christmas: Meet the shelter pets who will spend the festive season hoping for a new home

Meet these adorable 12 dogs of Christmas who are spending the festive season in a pet shelter, hoping for a new home.

At this time of year many of us are winding down for the festive season. However, in shelters all around the country, the work never stops and they are still caring for less fortunate pooches in need of a forever home.

From Tootsie, who was found severely matted and underweight on the streets of Newcastle, to lively Jess who is looking for a life of adventure, these dogs are all looking forward to a fresh start in 2025.

This list of adorable dogs was compiled by Kelp Social—a social media platform for animal lovers—to raise awareness of small shelters caring for pets this Christmas.

Mollie Kerr, founder of Kelp Social, said: "This is the season of goodwill, so let's all spread the love in the holiday season and this coming year by supporting our local rescue shelters. The benevolence of these volunteers is often overlooked and it’s so important to give these dogs a happy life.

"Please consider supporting these brave dogs and other animals by donating or volunteering. Some shelters may be open to toy donations so the dogs can have something to open on Christmas morning! Also, checking out their Amazon Wishlist is a great way to help out and provide them with what they need most."

The first dog of Christmas is...

Eight week old German Shepherd Brave hasn't had the best start, and was the only survivor in his litter of puppies. His litter mates were born with cleft palates, and Brave himself has a deformed nose. But just like his name suggests, this wonderful boy will be the perfect pet for an experienced dog lover who has the time and energy for a very special puppy.

The second dog of Christmas is...

Mixed breed Milo really has learned a lot since he came into his shelter home, and in the year that he has been there has learned to shake off his old anxious ways. After receiving love, support and training Milo is the loyal dog that he was always destined to be, and has a much more rounded attitude than before. Milo is looking for a confident owner who will keep up the good training he has received in the shelter.

The third dog of Christmas is...

Also called Milo, this adorable Cane Corso was completely broken when he arrived at Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter. Afraid of loud noises and sudden movements, and also with injuries around his mouth, the petrified pup needed a lot of support and confidence building from staff. Thanks to their love and kindness, Milo is now ready to find the right, happy home to call his own.

The fourth dog of Christmas is...

Cute Tootsie was matted and underweight when she was discovered on the streets of Newcastle. She has endured a difficult journey and now, aged ten-and-a-half, she is looking for a warm, loving home where she can retire in peace.

The fifth dog of Christmas is...

Seven year-old Bruno is a friendly and fun-loving lurcher who absolutely adores walks and cuddle time. Bruno is a clever boy with an energetic nature and experience of living with older children. He is a social pup that benefits from lots of company.

The sixth dog of Christmas is...

Nine-month-old Labrador X Saluki Jess has a real zest for life! She loves outdoor adventures and is eager to learn. Jess needs an adopter who has plenty of time for her, and plenty of energy to keep up!

The seventh dog of Christmas is...

Meet gorgeous three year-old princess Peach, a sweet collie in search of her forever home. When arriving at the shelter, Peach’s history was unknown, but it was clear from the start that she has a strong working instinct to herd. After spending six months at another rescue in Birmingham, she was sadly overlooked but hopefully she will have more luck in finding her perfect adults-only home in 2025.

The eighth dog of Christmas is...

Boss was a stray and has lived in his shelter home since March. Though small in size, this little man has a big personality, affectionate and happy-go-lucky. Boss has built strong one-to-one connections.

The ninth dog of Christmas is...

Frazzle has bags of energy and personality, and is a wonderful dog who loves spending time with people. Poor Frazzle came into the shelter through no fault of his own; it was simply due to his owner no longer being able to care for him.

The tenth dog of Christmas is...

Adorable terrier mix Toto is looking for his forever Dorothy this new year, and can't wait to have a home to call his own. Toto is a friendly chap and loves making new friends. He enjoys being out in the garden, as he loves to run around. Enthusiastic and full of energy, he will enjoy some more training with his new family.

The eleventh dog of Christmas is...

Bailey is a delightful dog, who has a lot of basic training and went to classes with his previous owner. When meeting new people, this sensitive boy benefits from calmer greetings, but it doesn’t take him too long to be won over, usually with the help of a few treats or taking him on a good walk.

The twelfth dog of Christmas is...

Everyone at his shelter has a real soft spot for Jimmy. There’s something about him that makes them smile, even if it’s just his little Woo Woos when he’s talking to them. Jimmy is a typical beagle who loves to go out on his walkies and get his nose down to the ground to see what scent he can get! Jimmy gets on well with other dogs and at the moment he currently has a kennel buddy.