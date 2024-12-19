Vet expert warns that laser pens are ‘detrimental to your dog’s mental health’

PDSA warns that laser pens are ‘detrimental to your dog’s mental health’

Laser pointers might seem like a fun and harmless way to entertain your dog during winter, but an expert from vet charity PDSA has taken to TikTok to share an urgent warning.

Gemma Renwick, a vet nurse from PDSA, the vet charity for pets in need, has warned of the dangers of laser pens on TikTok (@teampdsa).

Taking to the PDSA TikTok account, Gemma said: “Laser pens can provide a quick burst of activity for your dog but can lead to laser syndrome. This may seem funny, but it is detrimental to your dog’s mental health.

“Laser syndrome makes dogs extremely frustrated because they can never actually catch the laser. Although this might seem like a fun enrichment for your dog, it could make symptoms worse, especially for dogs with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive behaviours.

“This can mean that your dog’s welfare needs are not being met. If your dog is fixated on chasing a light, like a laser pen, it is important to get them checked by a vet, who may refer you to a dog behaviourist.”

While the vet charity advises against the use of laser pens for entertainment, it has shared suggestions on how to use them in a safer way for owners still keen to use them.

Gemma added: “If you do choose to continue using laser pointing games with your pet, it’s a good idea to alternate them with another game that allows them to get their paws on a prize. Shining the laser pointer on treat-filled toys will give your dog something that provides them with a reward, while entertaining them in a more safe

and healthy way.”

For more expert tips, pet owners can head to the PDSA’s TikTok page @teampdsa, as well as visit www.pdsa.org.uk for more advice.