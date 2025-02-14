Why calling your lover on the landline may be the most romantic gesture yet this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, dial a loved one’s home number

This Valentine’s Day, many will be scouring shops for chocolates and flowers, but what if the most meaningful gift is something much simpler? In an era dominated by texting and social media, picking up the landline could be the ultimate act of love and nostalgia – and Brits agree.

A new survey by Zen Internet, a leading telecommunications and network connectivity provider, has revealed that over 2 in 5 Brits (41%) feel that calling someone’s home phone feels more personal than reaching them on a mobile. In fact, nearly 4 in 10 (39%) say that a home phone-to-home phone chat is a more special and attentive way of communicating.

The survey comes as the UK starts switching off the traditional landline infrastructure (the Public Switched Telephone Network, or PSTN) in favour of Digital Voice technology. It also found that there is widespread concern for older relatives if landlines are lost, with two-thirds of the UK (66%) fearing increased loneliness (for older relatives, friends, neighbours) and just over a third (36%) saying that receiving more calls from loved ones would help tackle loneliness.

So, why not ditch the WhatsApp message this Valentine’s and surprise your loved one with a call that feels truly heartfelt? Whether it’s your partner, parents, or an old friend, a simple ring on the home phone could be the perfect way to say, ‘I’m thinking of you’.

The lost art of landline romance

Once upon a time, waiting by the phone for a call from a special someone was the ultimate romantic gesture. Now, with the rise of instant messaging and voice notes, that magic is fading. But Brits are yearning for a return to more meaningful connections – and a landline call might be the answer.

With 52% of Brits still using a landline in their home, it seems the classic call is far from obsolete. Many still rely on it to connect with older family members (39%) or for those long, uninterrupted conversations that mobiles just don’t provide (29%). And the nostalgia factor is undeniable. Over a quarter (28%) admit they feel sad that they don’t receive calls on their landline as often as they used to.

Of those that choose texting or other forms of communication other than speaking on the phone when at work or in their personal life*, a quarter (25%) of Gen Y and almost a quarter (24%) of Gen Z said it is because they don’t like speaking on the phone, compared to only 1 in 10 (10%) Baby Boomers who said the same.

So, why not change that this Valentine’s and give someone the gift of your time – distraction-free and truly present?

Landline calls: a cure for loneliness?

Beyond romance, the simple act of making a call could have an even bigger impact this Valentine’s Day. With Brits feeling lonely an average of six times a month, over a third (36%) say that receiving more phone calls from loved ones would help combat that isolation.

What’s more, 46% of those who currently use a landline say they would be concerned about feeling more lonely and/or isolated if their home phone was removed. This suggests that a landline call isn’t just a trip down memory lane – it’s a vital lifeline for connection.

A call to love

Dean Burdon, Customer Experience Director, at Zen Internet, said: “While younger generations might scoff at the idea of picking up the landline, they may be missing out on something truly special. In a world where digital conversations are fleeting, a phone call requires presence, effort, and intention – all hallmarks of genuine love and care.

“So, this Valentine’s Day, forget the pricey presents and make a simple yet powerful gesture – dial a loved one’s home number, hear their voice, and remind them just how much they mean to you. Who knows? It might just be the most romantic thing you do all year.”

