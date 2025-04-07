AI brings the egg-citement to the UK this Easter

If you’re looking to make Easter a little more magical this year, digital gift card provider Prezzee has created a free, fun alternative to the classic Easter Egg hunt.

Families across the UK can now request a personalised video from the Easter Bunny and her team of 'hoperatives', Agent Hopkins and Agent Scoot. The two cheeky rabbits sneak through wardrobes, explore cupboards, and hide behind toys in a mission to discover the best hiding spots for Easter eggs, all brought to life through clever, customised video content.

Under the watchful eye of the Easter Bunny, Agent Hopkins and Scoot are primed and ready to scope out the best Easter egg hiding spots. They’ll be sneaking into gardens and homes across the UK, sprinkling a bit of magic as they go.

Creating the Easter experience is as simple as uploading a few details. Share a child’s name, age, hometown and a photo, along with pictures of top hiding places around the house and a favourite toy. The result? A magical, made-to-order video message from the Easter Bunny, letting children know they’ve been selected for an extra special visit.

To top off the surprise, families can also send a Magical Smart eGift Card, redeemable across more than 200 brands — the perfect way to make Easter even sweeter.

Those who take part are encouraged to share their children’s reactions using the hashtag #PrezzeeMagicalMoments, spreading the seasonal joy on social media.

