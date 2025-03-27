Georgina Woudstra publishes second edition of the best-selling book, 'Mastering the Art of Team Coaching'

Organisational work

The profound impact effective team coaching can have on an individual or organisation is evident. Enabling collaboration, agility, and productivity, coaching has the power to unlock unparalleled innovation and potential.

However, it’s clear that as our world rapidly evolves and increases in complexity, more traditional, prescriptive team coaching methods can only yield limited results. For too long team coaching has been confined to a single module as part of a wider company off-site, if addressed at all.

To truly challenge alarming research that indicates only 10-20 percent of teams operate at high effectiveness (Wageman, Hackman, and others), coaches must look beyond the tools intended to ‘fix’ teams and embrace the art of emergent coaching.

This is the cornerstone of the second edition of industry pioneer Georgina Woudstra’s widely acclaimed book Mastering the Art of Team Coaching.

Rooted in the Gestalt paradoxical theory of change, emergence teaches that true transformation occurs not by striving to change but by deepening awareness of the present moment. In practice, this means exploring new patterns, ideas, and possibilities as they naturally arise from the interactions and experiences of the team. Mastering the Art of Team Coaching argues that creating this space allows teams to uncover their own potential in a way that is authentic and sustainable, recognising the evolving nature of both that team’s dynamics and the system in which they operate.

Woudstra’s holistic approach encompasses all facets of the team coaching journey. Firstly, she introduces team development theory and what this means for coaches before delving into the role and competencies of a team coach, introducing the revolutionary TCS Team Coaching Wheel.

Within subsequent chapters, each component of the wheel is explored in-depth including ethical practice, psychological safety and trust, powerful questioning, wider context and stakeholders, and creating awareness.

This second edition also delves into the necessity of systemic work as a team’s environment, relationships, and context are interconnected, as well as placing particular focus on how unconscious patterns can shape behaviour. To reinforce applicability to real-world coaching scenarios, vignettes, and reflective exercises are expertly weaved in amongst valuable insights and practical strategies.

Underpinned throughout is the importance of ongoing learning, demonstrating to readers that their success as a team coach is not only determined by what they know but also by who they are, what they think, and how they work.

By expanding their understanding of their inner beliefs and values and breaking free from unhelpful behaviours, readers can help teams to do the same with curiosity and confidence. This gentle yet thought-provoking introspection is key to coaches shifting away from a problem-solving mindset towards assuming their role as instruments of awareness and change.

Against a backdrop of global challenges and economic uncertainty, effective team coaching has never been more vital to organisational performance. Mastering the Art of Team Coachingis a comprehensive guide for any coach seeking a flexible, forward-thinking approach to facilitating long-term team development. By reshaping and reinvigorating the art of team coaching, we can cultivate teams equipped to thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Mastering the Art of Team Coaching by Georgina Woudstra is now available on Amazon and all good bookshops.