HC Parker announces the release of her powerful memoir: IVF My Journey

HC Parker announces memoir

HC Parker is proud to unveil her candid and heartfelt memoir, IVF My Journey—an insightful and deeply personal account of one woman’s trials, triumphs, and transformation through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

In this moving narrative, Parker brings readers intimately into her world, chronicling the emotional, physical, and psychological challenges of the IVF process. From navigating polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis to overcoming hurdles related to nutrition, fitness, and emotional well-being, her story is told with warmth, humour, and unflinching honesty.

IVF My Journey shines a compassionate light on:

The raw realities of IVF cycles and the toll of medical intervention The complexity of navigating fertility as a same-sex couple, and later as a single woman The redefinition of resilience through setbacks, support networks, and self-care

“IVF tested my body, my relationships, and my spirit. But it also taught me what I’m truly capable of—grit, growth, and change. I wrote this book because I needed it when I was going through it. If it helps even one person feel less alone, then it’s done its job,” explains Parker.

Infertility is often a silent and isolating struggle. Through this powerful memoir, Parker offers not only her story, but also a voice of empathy, strength, and encouragement. Whether as a companion for those undergoing treatment or a resource for those seeking to understand the emotional landscape of IVF, IVF My Journey resonates with honesty and hope and is available from Amazon now.