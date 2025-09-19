Martin Smith embarks on a new chapter as a writer and has debut novel published…with a second one on the way!

‘Daniel’s Uncle’ written by new author, Martin Smith, is an exciting story about a young boy who is sent to stay with his eccentric uncle in the mystical Loch Ness… but all is not what it seems and a wild adventure begins. Martin explains, “I have written a book that is easy to read and engaging with unexpected twists and turns. I initially had the beginning in my head during the covid lockdown but actually started writing it this year. I wanted to try and create a sort of modern day ‘Harry Potter’ character, who would be relatable to modern life and the young people of today.”

This wonderful story is aimed at ages 7 – 15, it has a futuristic and modern feel and is full of fascinating facts. The inventions and futuristic elements, such as robots and the neuralink technology, add a layer of intrigue that will fascinate young readers, while still maintaining a sense of charm and warmth in the story.

Martin adds, “The book is inspired by world events. For instance the robots are inspired by Elon Musk’s Prime Robot.”

Being a field service engineer, Martin has used his knowledge in the technology field and applied it to his book, celebrating his passion in engineering and giving the story a unique edge.

Martin with the characters from his new book.

Martin has created a vibrant world that readers will enjoy exploring, alongside Daniel. The setting of the Loch Ness adds a gorgeous and mystical atmosphere and it’s lovely to see Daniel’s relationship with his uncle develop and take an intriguing direction.

Join Daniel on a turbulent journey to a hidden world where he will gain courage and new powers.

What’s next for Martin?

“I have finished writing Daniel’s second adventure, which takes him to the Amazon. As I’m known amongst my friends for thinking outside of the box and finding alternative ways to get around problems, I am really enjoying writing the challenges Daniel faces and how he overcomes and outsmarts the situations he finds himself in.”

About the book

Daniel’s Uncle, a Middle Grade children’s book that adults will also enjoy, is the story of a thirteen-year-old boy whose parents are tragically killed in a skiing accident. He ends up spending his summer holidays at an uncle’s in Scotland on the banks of Loch Ness. His uncle is a bit eccentric but extremely clever and Daniel slowly begins to enjoy his time there.

He discovers more and more out about his uncle and thus a mad adventure begins where he finds a lost City, a nineteenth-century explorer, an alien race and the joys of technology.

The blend of whimsical adventures with underlying themes of personal growth and healing makes the story both engaging and emotionally resonant. Daniel’s life will never be the same again as he finds his brain gaining untold powers!

About the author

Daniel’s Uncle is the first book to be published by the author, Martin Smith. Martin lives close to the beautiful Peak District and has worked in engineering in various forms since leaving school. He enjoys a quiet life with his dog in a quaint stone cottage. Martin also enjoys riding his motorbikes and strongly believes life is for living.

Daniel’s Uncle was published by The Conrad Press and can be ordered from Amazon and all good bookshops.ISBN 978-1916966857