New book "The Neglected Acts of Leadership" unveils three areas that can supercharge leadership

The Neglected Acts of Leadership

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Effective leadership is increasingly at risk. Leaders are operating in a frenetic environment that disrupts clarity and focus, impairing their ability to make decisions and maintain a clear vision. As a result, they are working harder and at a higher intensity than ever before. It’s no surprise then that 72% of leaders report feeling "used up" or burned out by the end of the day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To counteract this, leaders must take action by embracing three essential acts of leadership: thinking time, trust building, and time for self. Despite their importance, for Andy Dent, Catrina Hewitson, and Caroline Taylor, these vital principles are often the first to go missing amidst escalating pressures. Grounded in their experience working at The Oxford Group, their new book The Neglected Acts of Leadership: And how music can help you rediscover them closely explores how these three powerful acts can reinvigorate leadership effectiveness.

Introducing a new path to leading with conviction, the book is an invitation to pause, notice, and realign with the core values of leadership. Importantly, the authors are not suggesting that leaders are neglecting these areas by choice nor that they are failing in their duties or need to do more. Instead, The Neglected Acts of Leadership champions how by reprioritising these neglected acts, readers can reframe and rebuild a solid foundation for leadership that transcends today’s challenges and invests in future longevity and agility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book illustrates how to pivot and transform to a new way of thinking and behaving. The examples outlined prompt readers to reflect on their own practice and the importance of thinking time, trust building, and time for self to strengthen personal and professional success.

Throughout the book, the authors examine what causes these neglected acts of leadership at global, organisational, and personal levels. Accessibly breaking down the tensions leaders face, they explain what makes it difficult to tackle the neglect. They subsequently provide actionable guidance and practical suggestions leaders can implement to take back control of their diaries and create thinking time, cultivate trust within their organisations, and pay more attention to themselves.

Too often leaders are waiting for the right moment to pause and reflect. In reality, that moment never comes. The Neglected Acts of Leadership is a clear demonstration of why carving out this time is essential to effective leadership in a complex world. With pragmatic insights, the authors share important validation and support for overwhelmed leaders. Together, we can reverse the neglected acts of leadership and build a more sustainable path forward.

The Neglected Acts of Leadership by Andy Dent, Catrina Hewitson, and Caroline Taylor is available on Amazon and in all good bookshops from 23 April 2025.