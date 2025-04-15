New book 'The Through Line' reveals how understanding who you are empowers how you lead

Author Archana Mohan besides her new book “The Through Line”

With the World Uncertainty Index at its highest level since the pandemic, leadership has never been more challenging. In today's unpredictable world, uncertainty isn’t a bug in the system; it is the system. Leaders who embrace change will thrive, while those who resist will struggle to keep up.

So how can we navigate this? The answer lies in finding our through line; the psychological thread that connects who we are to how we lead. This is the focus of Archana Mohan’s insightful new book, The Through Line: How Understanding Who You Are Empowers How You Lead.

In a time when clarity and purpose are vital, this book provides a much-needed compass, helping leaders stay grounded while adapting to change.

Passionate about unlocking human potential, Mohan introduces a simple yet powerful three-part framework: reach in, reset, reach out. This helps readers uncover their through lines. Packed with case studies, compelling storytelling, scientific insights, and practical exercises, The Through Line is a roadmap for leading with confidence and conviction.

Reach in: Understand who you are. Your values, motivations, and experiences shape your leadership style.

Reset: Adapt your through line. As leadership expectations shift, you must recalibrate yourself to stay relevant.

Reach out: Put clarity into action. Strong leadership enhances trust, deeper connections, and meaningful impact.

Growing up in a multicultural environment, Mohan saw firsthand how effective leadership strengthened collaboration and connection. With a decade of teaching experience and over 20 years in financial services, she brings a unique perspective to leadership development, inspiring today’s leaders to support the leaders of tomorrow.

At the heart of The Through Line is a powerful question: If you don’t, who will? This question challenges leaders to take responsibility, create trust, and activate their teams in the search for mastery. It showcases how leaders who care build trust, autonomy, and commitment in their teams.

One thing is certain: change remains a constant. Leaders can’t afford to simply react; they must embrace uncertainty, refine their approach, and lead with purpose. The Through Line is an essential guide to navigating complexity, sharpening decision-making, and leading with authenticity. It's an empowering blueprint for navigating life’s intricacies and seeing the opportunity in chaos, enabling anyone in a leadership role to enhance emotional fitness and sharpen cognitive clarity. Because purpose-driven leadership isn’t about adopting others’ standards. It requires an understanding of who you are. And that is the key to resilience and sustainable growth.

The Through Line: How understanding who you are empowers how you lead by Archana Mohan is available on Amazon and in all good bookshops from April 15.