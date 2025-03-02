Upgrade from Within by Natty Beatts: Discover spirituality without the fluff

Natty Beatts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ever wondered if you could might be psychic? This book aims to develop your abilities in a grounded and safe way!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a world saturated with vague spiritual platitudes and polished teachings, Norwich based, psychic development coach and channeller, Natty Beatts emerges with a refreshing, unapologetic voice in her new book, Upgrade from Within.

This captivating read dismantles the clichés of traditional spirituality, offering readers an insightful guide to navigating the often convoluted paths of awakening and personal growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every spiritual teacher I came across, for the most part, made me cringe, giggle or just say ‘F**k off’ when they started talking,” Natty asserts in her fearless introduction.

Upgrade From Within

With this fiery statement, she invites readers who find themselves frustrated by the overly saccharine messaging of conventional spiritual guides to embrace her candid, practical approach.

Upgrade from Within is not just another spiritual manual; it is a call to action for those tired of the "airy fairy bullsh* that often dominates the genre. Within the book, Natty shares her insights, channelled messages and hands-on guidance, providing readers with a no-nonsense roadmap for tackling their own personal awakening journey and helping them to embrace their true potential.

Drawing from over eight years of experience as an international psychic development expert, channel, and spiritual business coach, Natty’s mission is clear: to raise the planet’s vibration while fostering joy, laughter, and connection among all. Her unique take on spirituality appeals to a diverse audience looking for genuine transformation without the gloss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want people to feel empowered and liberated in their spiritual journeys,” says Natty. “It’s time to strip back the crap and embrace our true selves.”

Readers can look forward to a journey that is as enlightening as it is entertaining. Upgrade from Within (available from Amazon now https://amzn.eu/d/dV0eFSS )challenges the status quo and encourages individuals to engage with their spirituality authentically and boldly.

Join Natty Beatts as she flips the script on traditional spirituality and shows you how to awaken your fullest potential.

For more information about Upgrade from Within and to stay updated with Natty Beatts journey, please visit www.nattybeatts.com.