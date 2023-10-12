Shining Vale season 2: release date, plot, trailer, cast with Courtney Cox and where to watch in the UK
The second season of Shining Vale will pick up a few months after the explosive season 1 finale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shining Vale starring Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear is back this week on Friday 13 for season 2. The ghostly drama which follows Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) as they struggle to save their marriage, will be dropping just in time for the spooky season.
Shining Vale season 1 followed the story of Pat and Terry Phelps, their two children and dog as they moved to a small town following Pat's affair. The couple begin to work through their marriage, but Pat starts to see the ghost of a woman called Rosemary, a 1950's housewife who died in their home - is she real or is Pat loosing it?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The second season will pick up a few months after the explosive season 1 finale, with the eight episode series available to watch in the UK. Here's everything you need to know about Shining Vale season 2.
Warning: Shining Vale season 1 spoilers*
Shining Vale season 2: release date
Shining Vale season 2 will be available to watch in the UK from Friday 13 October.
What will Shining Vale season 2 be about?
The eight episode series will pick up a few months after the season 1 finale. We once again join Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) following Pat's release from the psychiatric hospital after she almost murdered her family with an axe. We can expect more revelations of their home's haunted past, whilst Pat is also alarmed that her new neighbour Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), the ghost who plagued her in season 1.
The official synopsis reads: "Season 2 kicks off four months later, when Pat’s insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. Pat returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don’t need her, Terry doesn’t remember her and to make matters worse, Pat’s new neighbour Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. Meanwhile, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past. Every mother feels like they live in an insane asylum, but Pat may be right."
Shining Vale: season 1 recap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shining Vale season 1 followed the story of Pat and Terry, their two children and dog as they moved to a small town following Pat's affair. The couple start to work on their marriage, but Pat starts to see the ghost of a woman called Rosemary, a 1950's housewife who died in their home. Pat is left to question if Rosemary is real or did she imagine her, the ending of season 1 saw her check into a psychiatric hospital after attempting to murder her family with an axe.
Shining Vale: is there a trailer?
Yes, Starz released the trailer for Shining Vale season 2 last month, in it Pat is seen saying: "I’m rehabilitated. I’ve learned my lesson. I’m no longer a danger to society." You can watch it below:
Shining Vale: meet the cast of season 2
Shining Vale will see Cox and Kinnear reprise their roles as Pat and Terry Phelps. The second season also stars Gus Birney (The Mist), Merrin Dungey (The Fix), and Dylan Gage (Mercy Black).
Here is the cast line-up for Shining Vale season 2:
- Courteney Cox as Pat Phelps
- Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps
- Dylan Gage as Jake Phelps
- Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps
- Mira Sorvino as Rosemary Wellingham
- Merrin Dungey as Kam
- Sherilyn Fenn as Robyn Court
- Judith Light as Joan
- Alysia Reiner as Kathryn
- Derek Luh as Ryan He
- Susan Park as Valerie He
- Allison Tolman as TBC
Shining Vale: where can I watch season 2 in the UK?
Shining Vale season 2 will be available to watch in the UK from Friday 13 October on Lionsgate+.