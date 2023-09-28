Ralph Fiennes and Benedict Cumberbatch both star in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson is back, with four brand new Roald Dahl short films dropping on Netflix.

The director who is known for his whimsical, vibrant style and infectious humour has adapted four stories from Dahl's collection of short stories. This is Anderson's second Dahl adaption following his successful feature-length take on Fantastic Mr Fox in 2009 which starred George Clooney.

Featuring a stand-out cast, Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Power Of The Dog) will both star in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Fiennes last big Anderson movie was the award-winning Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014, whilst this is Cumberbatch's first role in an Anderson production.

The shorts come only months after the release of Anderson's latest full-length feature Asteroid City and have picked up rave reviews after their debut at the Venice Film Festival. So, when can you watch the Wes Anderson Roald Dahl short films on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

When can you watch Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl short films on Netflix?

The four short films are being released on Netflix this week, however instead of being released in one big go, the schedule will see a short released each day.

Here are the release dates for Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl short films on Netflix:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Wednesday 27 September

The Swan - Thursday 28 September

The Rat Catcher - Friday 29 September

Poison - Saturday 30 September

Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar and Max Engelman (Photo: Netflix)

What are the four films about?

Wes Anderson will be bringing four short films to Netflix this week, each will showcase a vibrant and quirky take on an adapted story from children's author Roald Dahl.

Speaking to Netflix, Anderson explained: "When I finally had the moment of inspiration, the idea was: ‘I am equally interested in the way Dahl tells the story as I am in the story itself.’” He added: “If I do it using his words, his descriptions, then maybe I know how to do it."

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is the first film to drop. The brief synopsis from Netflix reads: "A beloved Roald Dahl story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling."

The second short film is The Swan, the Netflix synopsis reads: "A young adult Roald Dahl story about a small/brilliant boy ruthless pursued by two large/idiotic bullies."

The Rat Catcher is the third short film, the Netflix synopsis reads: "A lesser-known Roald Dahl short story about a professional rodent exterminator."

The final short in the series is Poison. The Netflix synopsis reads: "A well-known Roald Dahl short story about a man who discovers a poisonous snake asleep in his bed."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. In true Anderson style it portrays a dreamy take on Dahl's short story, complete with that traditional, whimsical Anderson filter.

You can watch the trailer for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar below.

Who stars in Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl short films on Netflix?

The short films will see actors including Ralph Fiennes and Rupert Friend return to star in Anderson's short films, whilst it will also feature new collaborations with famous faces including Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel (The Green Knight) and Richard Ayoade (The Mighty Boosh).

The actors will feature throughout the four shorts, taking on new roles in each. Speaking to Netflix about the "company play" feel that Anderson is so well-known for, he said: “I like the idea, right off the bat, of having a little company play the whole film. They took it and did it. You hand it to them, and then you step back and watch.”

L-R) Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar and Ralph Fiennes as the policeman in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. (Photo: Netflix)

Here is the full cast line-up for Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl short films on Netflix:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Ralph Fiennes as Roald Dahl/The Policeman

Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar, Max Engelman

Dev Patel as Dr. Chatterjee, John Winston

Ben Kingsley as Imdad Khan, Croupier

Richard Ayoade as Dr. Marshall, Yogi

The Swan

Rupert Friend as Narrator

Ralph Fiennes as Roald Dahl

Asa Jennings as Peter Watson

The Rat Catcher

Richard Ayoade as Editor/Reporter

Ralph Fiennes as Rat Man

Rupert Friend as Claud

Poison