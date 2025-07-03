Grace Jones and Nouvelle Vague join the Sani Festival 2025 lineup

Nouvelle Vague

This year’s Sani Festival programme, running from 12th July to 23rd August, welcomes an outstanding lineup of internationally renowned artists: Buena Vista All Stars, Norah Jones, Gloria Gaynor, Grace Jones, Nouvelle Vague, Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, and a special tribute to legendary Greek songwriter Lina Nikolakopoulou.

Two more standout names have been added to the vibrant Sani Festival 2025 programme. The incomparable Grace Jones – fashion icon, performer, and pioneer of the avant-garde scene – will take the stage at Sani Hill on Saturday 2nd August for a show that promises to be truly unforgettable. With her genre-defying music and legendary stage presence, she will deliver a high-impact performance of electrifying style and intensity. One week later, on Saturday 9th August, the French ensemble Nouvelle Vague - beloved ambassadors of post-punk with a bossa nova twist - will mesmerise the audience with their dreamlike interpretations of iconic 1980s tracks.

Grace Jones - International Sounds | Saturday 2nd August

Grace Jones is more than a performer - she is a cultural force. From her beginnings as a fashion model to becoming one of the most revolutionary figures in music, Jones has continually redefined artistic expression. With her striking stage presence, fearless creativity and hits such as Pull Up to the Bumper and Slave to the Rhythm, she has cemented herself as one of the most compelling artists of all time. Fusing reggae, house, disco and new wave, she carved out her own unique sound, influencing generations of musicians and artists since. Her performances are nothing short of legendary—visually striking, musically thrilling and utterly hypnotic. This summer, she graces the stage of Sani Festival for what promises to be one of the most unforgettable shows of the season. Expect a night of unrelenting energy, boundary-pushing artistry and the sheer magnetism of a true icon.

Grace Jones

Nouvelle Vague - International Sounds | Saturday 9th August

With their unmistakable blend of retro charm and genre-defying style, Nouvelle Vague have carved out a distinctive place in the global music scene. Led by producer Marc Collin, the French ensemble reimagines iconic new wave and punk-era tracks with a breezy bossa nova twist, transforming them into something delicate, dreamy and entirely their own. Their sultry reinterpretations of songs by Joy Division, The Clash, Blondie, and Depeche Mode helped spark renewed interest in the genre’s legacy, offering a fresh emotional dimension to familiar anthems. Their acclaimed 2009 album “3” featured guest appearances from the original artists themselves, including Martin Gore (Depeche Mode), Ian McCullough (Echo and the Bunnymen), the late Terry Hall (The Specials) and Barry Adamson (Magazine) - a collaboration that one critic called “the most meta covers album released this decade.” From sold-out tours across the UK, Germany, and Romania to performances in Turkey, Holland and beyond, Nouvelle Vague’s cinematic live shows captivate audiences with their nostalgic yet entirely contemporary sound. Every performance is an invitation to rediscover well-loved songs through a new, elegant lens. Now, under the starry sky of Sani Hill, Nouvelle Vague bring their signature sound and vintage-meets-modern sophistication to the Sani Festival stage - inviting audiences to sway, dream and fall in love with the music all over again.

These two performances round out an already stellar line-up of world-renowned artists, collectively holding 14 Grammy Awards and 36 nominations. From 12th July to 23rd August, Sani Hill at Sani Resort will once again become a world-class open-air stage, hosting unforgettable performances by Buena Vista All Stars, Norah Jones, Gloria Gaynor, Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, and a very special tribute to the legendary Lina Nikolakopoulou, featuring Manolis Mitsias, Glykeria and Pitsa Papadopoulou alongside the Salonique Brass Band.