Great value summer holiday activities at Dobbies’ Thornbury store

• FREE Little Seedlings Holiday Club • Kids Eat for £1 • Soft play, bookings start from £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members • Great deals on outdoor toys

This summer, gather the whole family and head to Dobbies’ Thornbury store for a day of fun-filled activities that will keep costs down. Little Seedlings Holiday Club is back by popular demand to entertain children over the school break with a sensory workshop, and families can enjoy low prices on the soft play experience and Kids Eat for £1.

Families can also get 20% off all outdoor toys and play equipment on top of existing promotions for a limited time at the Thornbury store, giving the kids plenty to keep busy with right through summer. From hippo sandpits, flower pools and toddler swings, to slides, activity towers and trampolines, there is something for all ages. Deals include

Plum 10ft fun springsafe trampoline, now £95.99 (was £149.99)

Set of 2 flower pool, now £7.99 (was £19.99)

Hedstrom folding toddler swing, now £35.99 (was £54.99)

Hedstrom wavy pool, now £71.99 (was £99.99)

Little Seedlings Holiday Club

Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Holiday Club returns to the Thornbury store this summer with an exciting workshop, Summer Scents. This session takes place on various days across July and August, and is perfect for children aged 4-10 years old.

Attendees will become scent explorers and learn all about the sweet smells of summer in gardens, homes and parks. Children will discover how and why flowers have scents, the happy herbs with the most fragrance, and the long history of perfume making, before getting the chance to mix their own petal perfume to take home.

It’s a hands-on workshop that celebrates beautiful summer scents and is perfect for keeping the little ones busy over the school holidays.

Dates vary, visit www.dobbies.com/events for more information.

Kids Eat for £1

Dobbies offers Kids Eat For £1, allowing children under the age of 16 to enjoy their food for less with every traditional adult breakfast and main course meal at lunch. Children can pick from the kids’ breakfasts, lunch menu or pick ‘n’ mix meal, including a drink.

Restaurants are open Monday-Sunday from 9am, location times may vary and customers are advised to visit dobbies.com to check the restaurant opening hours for the Thornbury store.

Soft play

Families are invited to come and join in the fun at Dobbies’ Little Seedlings soft play at the Thornbury store, where children of all ages, from babies and toddlers to young kids, can let off some steam and play in a safe environment.

The soft play area is in Dobbies’ restaurant, where families can enjoy tasty meals and snacks, plus kids eat for £1 with every adult main meal. Pre-booking is recommended to avoid disappointment, but there may be walk-in spaces available on the day, prices and age ranges vary for each store, starting at £2 for members and at £2.50 for non-members.

For more information on the Little Seedlings Holiday Club at Dobbies’ Thornbury store and activities for families this summer, visit www.dobbies.com/events.