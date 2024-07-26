Hard Rock Cafes join John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The John Lennon Estate and Hard Rock are celebrating incredible artifacts from his work on display at Hard Rock Cafe London, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, and locations around the world, empowering visitors to learn about his collaborative music-making process with The Beatles and solo, peace-making ideals, and so much more.

Locals and visitors can visit various Hard Rock locations to see the John Lennon memorabilia on display including the two-tone denim jacket worn by John Lennon on the night he was thrown out of the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles on March 12, 1974 on display in Hard Rock Cafe London

The Backroom Bar behind Hard Rock Cafe on Old Park Lane houses the original door from Apple Studios where the Beatles recorded much of the ‘Let it Be’ album, along with a piece of drywall from the old Hard Rock Cafe Honolulu signed by Ian Astbury of The Cult which holds a poignant piece of music history. While visiting Liverpool, the birthplace of The Beatles, Ian Astbury learned of John Lennon’s tragic murder on December 8, 1980.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can also find John Lennon’s typewritten lyrics for ‘Instant Karma’ in the Vault under the Rock Shop in Mayfair along with a treasure trove of other memorabilia from various musical artists.

Hard Rock Cafe London - John Lennon Denim Plaid Jacket

Finally, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus has the original set of keys to Lennon’s flat at 3 Saville Row along with his gold tone alpha spectacles for visitors to view.

The John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt coincides with the release of John Lennon ‘Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection’ and Citizen of Nutopia website launch.

The treasure hunt launch aligns with John & Yoko’s new social website citizenofnutopia.com, a map of the world, where fans can sign up, leave peaceful messages, enjoy “Meditation Affirmations” and express their gratitude and admiration for John & Yoko and their core principles of Peace, Love and Truth. Nutopia is an imaginary country created by John Lennon & Yoko Ono in 1973, promoting the ideas of Peace and Love made famous by John’s songs ‘Imagine’ and ‘Mind Games’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citizens of Nutopia can earn points and rewards in the Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program when they visit Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus to discover precious John Lennon memorabilia tagged with QR codes that when scanned, provide more stories about the artifacts and points on the website.

Beatles Harpsichord, The Vault Hard Rock Cafe London

Additionally, Hard Rock Cafe London and Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus are offering 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages to John Lennon fans when they join Citizens of Nutopia.

“Preserving music history is what enriches the Hard Rock travel, dining and gaming experience. We are honoured to display priceless pieces from John Lennon’s musical and inspirational legacy. We have the utmost gratitude to the John Lennon Estate and Universal Music Group for inviting us to participate in this amazing venture. We hope that by learning from Hard Rock’s memorabilia collection, John’s biggest fans can imagine how his artistry and ideals still endure today.” -- Giovanni Taliaferro, Vice President of Memorabilia and Design at Hard Rock International.