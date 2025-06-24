Most Brits without Glastonbury tickets are looking to watch it in a pub
A survey of 500 Brits without Glastonbury tickets revealed which act is most hotly anticipated too - none other than Legend slot holder Rod Stewart (17%) with people aged 55-64 most looking forward to watching the ex-Faces vocalist (37%).
Following the British legend is The Prodigy (16%), while one in 10 (10%) are most excited for Saturday headliner Neil Young. Charli XCX is the headliner that Gen Z respondents are most eager to see, being the top choice for 25% of 18-24-year-olds.
Tickets for this year’s festival sold out in just 20 minutes, leaving thousands of Brits to admire the spectacle from afar while Glastonbury temporarily becomes the most populated place on the planet in June.
Brits are set to venture out for the occasion nonetheless; while one in five (18%) will be visiting their local pub or bar to watch, more than half (54%) would watch from the pub if they could, with the atmosphere (61%), big screens (41%) and food and drinks (41%) to thank for encouraging punters out.
Commenting on the findings, music therapist for PPL PRS Marianne Rizkallah says:
“Glastonbury Festival is one of the most iconic dates in the UK music calendar. It’s a time when the nation comes together to celebrate our love of music – with it comes an immense sense of community and togetherness.
“It’s great that we can find ways to celebrate even without tickets. It marks a great opportunity for hospitality businesses too. In creating the right atmosphere by replicating the festival vibes from their event space or beer garden, they could see real benefits to customers, employees and their bottom line.”
*A survey commissioned by PPL PRS of 500 British people without Glastonbury tickets in May 2025.