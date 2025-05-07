Sani Gourmet 2025: World-class chefs take over Greece’s leading luxury resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From India to Peru, France to New York, and the Nordic lands, Sani Gourmet 2025 will once again take guests on a global gastronomic journey, curated by five of the world’s most acclaimed chefs: Yannick Alléno, Gaggan Anand, Virgilio Martínez, Daniel Boulud, and Emma Bengtsson.

This July and August, Greece’s Sani Resort returns with its acclaimed Sani Gourmet festival, welcoming five of the world’s most celebrated chefs for a summer-long culinary celebration on the shores of Halkidiki with a programme that reaffirms Sani Gourmet as a landmark on the global gastronomic map.

Set against the breathtaking natural landscape and the world-class facilities of Sani Resort, Sani Gourmet 2025 promises yet another unforgettable culinary journey featuring exceptional menus from Yannick Alléno to Virgilio Martínez, Gaggan Anand, Daniel Boulud, and Emma Bengtsson. Each will craft exclusive tasting menus for one unforgettable night at the award-winning Elia restaurant in Porto Sani.

These globally renowned talents—together holding more than 20 Michelin stars—will bring flavours from Paris, Lima, Bangkok, New York, and Stockholm to this Aegean haven, blending haute cuisine with Sani’s signature Greek hospitality.

Sani Gourmet 2025 runs from 11 July to 22 August, spotlighting sustainable fine dining, rare ingredients, and standout wine pairings from both Greek and international vineyards. Guests can expect immersive culinary storytelling—from Alléno’s legendary reimagined French sauces to Martínez’s altitudinal tasting journey through Peru’s ecosystems and Anand’s playful, emoji-only menus that defy convention.

With a deep commitment to quality and sustainability, Sani Resort collaborates with local producers, focusing on the finest ingredients to meet the needs of Sani Gourmet. The five tasting menus curated by the renowned chefs will be complemented by carefully selected, exquisite wine lists, uniquely blending Greek and international high-end vineyards.

Now in its 19th edition, Sani Gourmet continues to position Sani Resort as a premier gastronomic destination in the Mediterranean. With 27 restaurants, 13 bars, and a multi-award-winning commitment to cultural programming, Sani has firmly secured its place among the world’s top culinary resorts.

Programme and chef line-up:

11 July

Yannick Alléno

25 July

Gaggan Anand

1 August

Virgilio Martínez

8 August

Daniel Boulud

22 August

Emma Bengtsson

One of the world’s most decorated chefs, Yannick Alléno holds 17 Michelin stars across 19 restaurants. After earning three stars at Le Meurice in 2007, he repeated the feat at Alléno Paris and Le 1947 in Courchevel. He is renowned for reinventing French cuisine, especially sauces, using modern techniques like fermentation and cryoconcentration. His approach blends classical rigor with innovation, including his unique “conciergerie de table” for hyper-personalised dining. Signature dishes include wild sea bass in sorrel broth and a cheese soufflé with celery extract.

Gaggan Anand, known as the rebel of Indian cuisine, transformed Bangkok’s dining scene with his groundbreaking restaurant "Gaggan", ranked Asia’s best five times. Trained at El Bulli, he blends Indian flavours with molecular gastronomy and theatrical flair. His emoji-only menu, bold presentations, and dishes like “Lick It Up” (meant to be licked off the plate) and spherified papri chaat have earned him global acclaim. His cuisine is playful, provocative, and rooted in India, with strong Japanese influences.

Virgilio Martínez is the force behind Central in Lima, voted the World’s Best Restaurant in 2023. His cuisine is a tribute to Peru’s diverse ecosystems, with menus crafted by altitude—from ocean depths to Andean peaks. Virgilio also leads Mil Centro and Maz in Tokyo, supported by his research hub Mater, which explores Peru’s biodiversity. His dishes are rooted in deep cultural, geographic, and ecological storytelling, redefining what it means to cook “locally” on a global stage.

A global ambassador of French cuisine, Lyon-born Daniel Boulud reshaped fine dining in America with his acclaimed Restaurant Daniel and over 20 establishments worldwide. Revered for elegant yet accessible French fare, he combines classical techniques with seasonal creativity. Dishes like sea bass paupiette and guinea fowl terrine reflect his refined style. Honoured by the James Beard Foundation, Boulud is also known for bringing haute cuisine to a broader audience.

Emma Bengtsson, the first Swedish chef to earn two Michelin stars, redefined New York’s Aquavit with her light, modern Nordic cuisine. Originally a pastry chef, she champions sustainability, local produce, and minimalist techniques like curing and pickling. Signature dishes include torch-seared cod with mussel foam and beetroot-glazed duck. Her desserts—like the “Arctic Nest” and rye cake with smoked Chantilly—balance tradition with creativity. She’s also an accomplished bachata dancer, competing internationally.

Sani Gourmet 2025 - Savour the Art

Since its debut in 2006, Sani Gourmet has evolved into one of the Mediterranean’s most distinguished gastronomic festivals, uniting haute cuisine with the warmth of authentic Greek hospitality. Each year, Sani Resort redefines the fine dining experience by combining local ingredients, global influences, and cutting-edge culinary techniques, all curated by some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. With 27 restaurants and 13 bars, the resort continues to be a destination of choice for culinary enthusiasts, offering Michelin-starred menus and exclusive chef collaborations. Its unwavering commitment to excellence and the cultural dimension of gastronomy has earned Sani Resort international acclaim, including the title of “World’s Leading Cultural Destination Resort” for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024) at the World Travel Awards -further cementing its status as a premier destination for gastronomy and culture in the Mediterranean.

Sani Gourmet 2025 dinners will take place every Friday at 20:00 at Eliarestaurant in Porto Sani. For bookings and full programme details, please visit https://sani-resort.com/festivals.