Sani Resort elevates its luxury wellness positioning with the launch of Sani Elixirium for September 2025

A new bespoke wellness programme rooted in Greek mythology and modern mindfulness to help guests engage in transformative practices.

Surrounded by 1,000 acres of eco-reserve, an unrivalled coastline and breathtaking countryside, Sani Resort in Halkidiki Greece has long been recognised as a sanctuary for luxurious wellbeing. With five tranquil spa and wellness destinations across the resort; a range of holistic treatments on offer; and natural wellbeing sessions including yoga, breathwork and pilates, Sani is synonymous with renewal and reconnection.

From September 12-16, Sani will enhance its wellness offering with the debut Sani Elixirium Wellness Programme. Designed by Delphi Awakening and founded by Dr. Tina Grigoriou, Sani Elixirium is a bespoke wellness experience rooted in Greek mythology and modern mindfulness, designed to help guests slow down, reconnect with themselves and engage in transformative practices.

The programme includes activities such as mythical mindfulness sessions, stargazing sound baths and couples’ love journeys, all set under the watchful gaze of Mount Olympus.

There will be a number of curated workshops for couples and individuals, designed to be profound yet accessible. Each session blends ancient ritual with contemporary wellness and is curated to enhance guests’ overall wellbeing experience during their stay at Sani.

Dual Discoveries

For couples looking to rekindle or strengthen their bond, Sani Elixirium offers an intimate space for connection, reflection and renewal. Tailored workshops include Sacred love, a journey back to us, a fusion of movement, sound, and heart-opening meditation designed to help couples rediscover the magic of their relationship.

Through guided gratitude exercises and intimate connection practices, partners will leave feeling more attuned and appreciative of one another. All workshops can be paired with spa treatments such as aromatherapy couples’ massages for a more in-depth experience.

Inner Explorations

Open to all guests, the workshops designed for individuals provide an opportunity for deep relaxation and self-reflection. Ranging from insightful One-to-One Sound Baths and ritualist Apollo’s Sunrise Ceremony, inspired by the God of sun and music; to Stargazing Sound Baths and Hestia’s Sunset Ceremony, honouring the transition from day to night,Sani Elixirium offers the ultimate setting for post-summer peace and inner reflection this September.