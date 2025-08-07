Start your engines: CarFest 2025 roars into action

CarFest 2025

CarFest presented by bp pulse, returns to Laverstoke Park Farm this August Bank Holiday weekend (22–24 August) for another adrenaline-fuelled celebration of cars, music, food and family fun. Now in its 14th year, CarFest is the UK’s biggest family fundraising festival, combining automotive excellence with an unforgettable festival experience.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Track Action Like No Other

At the centre of the action is the Michelin–Protyre Autocare Track, with three live shows each day featuring more than 140 extraordinary vehicles, from pre-war Bentleys and classic Bugattis to today’s most powerful supercars, Formula 1 icons, NASCARs, and cutting-edge EVs. Each themed showcase brings motoring history and innovation roaring to life, with highlights such as Britain’s Got Talent featuring rare collector cars from McLaren Automotive, Born in the USA celebrating the spirit of American muscle and hot rods, Hooked on Classics showcasing the dedication of vintage car lovers, and Jaw Droppers putting Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens in the spotlight. Other highlights include RestoMods, which marry classic design with modern tech, and Super Chargers, which shine a light on the latest electric vehicles and performance conversions.

For racing enthusiasts, Track Stars showcases open and closed-wheel icons, including the Spice C2 Le Mans and the much-missed Eddie Jordan’s 1998 Jordan 198, famously driven by Damon Hill, while Motorsport Mayhem ramps up the action with drift demos, NASCAR thrills, and plenty of tyre-shredding fun. The Drag Show celebrates raw power with roaring quarter-mile machines, and Stage Stars: Historic Rally revisits the fierce Group B rally era. There’s family-friendly excitement too, from performance-ready SUVs and fast family haulers to the sunshine vibes of dune buggies and beach-inspired builds.

CarFest 2025

Star Appearances & Exclusive Cars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CarFest also welcomes back Richard Hammond and his daughter Izzy Hammond, along with a selection of standout vehicles from his restoration business, The Smallest Cog – including the 1970s Buick Riviera, the Subaru WRX STI “Martin,” his Ford Capri GXL, and the beloved Opel Kadett “Oliver.” This year, Izzy joins the track commentary team alongside Neil Cole bringing her own energy, insight, and perspective as a rising presenter and motoring enthusiast – proving she’s very much part of the action, not just along for the ride.

This is for the Petrolheads

Head over to The Car Collective, in partnership with AutoRefund, where the UK’s top car communities show off a diverse mix of vehicles – from iconic Ferraris and American muscle to quirky Citroëns and modern classics. It's your chance to meet the owners and celebrate Britain’s rich motoring culture.

The legendary Sporting Bears return too, offering charity Dream Rides in everything from KITT from Knight Rider to vintage Mustangs – helping raise vital funds for UK children’s charities. To date, they’ve raised over £900,000. Can we hit £1 million in 2025?

Test Drives & Tech Demos

Festival-goers can also test drive the latest models from top manufacturers including Jaecoo Omoda, Ford and VW, with relaxed scenic drives through Hampshire’s beautiful countryside. It’s a unique opportunity to explore new tech, meet the innovators, and maybe even find your next set of wheels.

Seven Festivals in One

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While cars remain at the heart of the action, CarFest is proudly seven festivals in one – with entertainment for every member of the family. Across the weekend, visitors can enjoy live music from major names including Busted, Madness, Rita Ora, Travis, Squeeze, Sam Ryder and Kim Wilde. Beyond the main stage, there’s even more to discover with FoodFest’s tastings and demonstrations, SpaFest’s wellbeing experiences, StarFest’s celebrity conversations, and a packed programme of performances, talks and workshops across The Author’s Stage and beyond.

Raising Millions for Children’s Charities

Most importantly, CarFest remains true to its purpose – giving back. One hundred percent of profits go to UK children’s charities, including BBC Children in Need, Rainbow Trust, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, Starlight, Young Epilepsy, Naomi House & Jacksplace, Sebastian’s Action Trust, Max’s Marathon and Comic Relief. Since its inception, CarFest has raised over £25 million, and 2025 promises to make an even greater impact.

From vintage cars and track thrills to live music and family fun, CarFest 2025 offers something for everyone – all in support of causes that matter.

For more info visit https://carfest.org/