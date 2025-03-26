The rise of the ‘no phone’ stag or hen do: Gen Z opt for device free celebrations so they can ‘live in the moment’

Matt Mavir

Gen Z are ditching their phones to 'live in the moment' and create lasting memories on their stag or hen do.

The rise of the ‘no phone’ stag and hen is shaking up the way young people celebrate, with a growing number opting to ditch their devices to fully immerse themselves in real-life moments.

Matt Mavir, managing director at the UK’s leading stag and hen organiser Last Night of Freedom, has seen a sharp increase in requests for tech-free celebrations.

He said his customers feel trapped by the constant presence of phones with many even anxious about dancing or taking part in group activities due to the risk of being filmed.

“For many, a stag or hen party is a once-in-a-lifetime event, but increasingly people are telling us they feel as though they’re missing out on what's happening right in front of them as they're too busy viewing it through a six-inch screen,” said Matt Mavir.

“On top of that, the fear that every wild or embarrassing moment could end up on social media is making some people anxious.

"The average person in the UK spends almost four hours a day on their phone, and for those in their 20s and 30s the average is actually much higher – as a nation, we’re becoming addicted to our devices and if most people are being honest, they’re sick of the sight of them.

“It’s meant that a lot of groups are actively asking for ways to keep phones out of their celebrations.”

Matt’s firm, based in the UK’s stag do capital Newcastle, has come up with practical solutions which include equipping groups with old-school pagers during overseas trips for emergencies and printing physical boarding passes, train tickets, and itineraries to ensure no one needs to rely on a smartphone.

Traditional group activities – whether it be karting and paintballing or cocktail making classes – are also enhanced when people get stuck in, instead of finding the perfect angle for Instagram.

And it’s not just about logistics, with many groups taking deliberate steps to keep their phones switched off entirely. Organisers are implementing group-wide phone-free rules and even incorporating fun forfeits or fines for anyone caught sneaking a peek.

“People are finding huge value in living in the moment,” added Matt.

“It’s about forging real connections, whether that’s bonding over a wild experience or laughing together without someone whipping out their phone to film it.

"Removing screens from the equation lets everyone just be present and truly enjoy the time together.”

The trend has also had a positive impact on group dynamics.

Without distractions, groups are reportedly building stronger connections, and new friendships are forming more naturally – especially important on stag and hen dos, where not all attendees may know each other beforehand.

As the trend grows, the firm predicts tech-free celebrations will continue to gain popularity, with more groups opting for the simplicity and joy of a screen-free weekend.

“It’s refreshing to see people prioritising connection and memories over likes and followers,” continued Matt.

“We’ve noticed that the anxiety surrounding phones can be a real dampener. Going tech-free is a game-changer for a lot of groups who say they feel re-energised after a weekend free from their devices.”