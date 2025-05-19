The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God's Victory youth group helps London's students rewrite their future

On Saturday, May 24, London teachers and headteachers are being invited to experience Chapter One – an open day hosted by the Victory Youth Group (VYG), an initiative by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, at the iconic Rainbow Theatre in Finsbury Park.

This one-off event, designed for leaders across the capital’s secondary schools, offers a powerful insight into how VYG is transforming the lives of young Londoners beyond the classroom – tackling issues schools often can’t fix alone.

With over 1,400 members nationwide, VYG supports teens facing anxiety, trauma, peer pressure, violence and family breakdown through a mix of creative expression, mentoring and faith-based personal development.

Chapter One marks a fresh start for many – a chance for schools to witness first-hand the social and emotional breakthroughs being made by young people who previously felt lost, overlooked or written off.

The day will include:

Live talent showcases from current VYG members – from dance and music to spoken word

Candid success stories from youth who overcame crisis through the support of the programme

A keynote from Pastor Rees, the initiative’s lead and a respected youth mentor, available for exclusive interview

Why it matters: New research shows 72% of Gen Z believe faith-based organisations like the VYG play a critical role in solving societal challenges including youth crime and mental health. This event opens a rare window into a model that works – and invites schools to be part of it.

Pastor Rees says: “We deeply respect the work teachers do every day. But we also know many students carry emotional burdens that schools alone can’t resolve. Victory Youth Group and the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, offers a safe space, practical tools and consistent mentorship to help these young people truly reset – academically, emotionally, and socially. Chapter One is where that begins.”

Event details:

📍 Rainbow Theatre, Finsbury Park

🗓 Saturday, May 24

🎤 Youth showcases, school leader tours, one-to-one interview available