Consultant helps performing artists to care for their voices

ENT Dr Nick Hamilton helps professional singers to protect their voices

When the curtain rises and the spotlight falls, a performer's voice must be ready for its moment. For London's vibrant performing arts community, we speak to voice specialist, Nick Hamilton , whose specialised care is keeping performers centre stage.

Why are performers particularly vulnerable to voice problems?

Performers are uniquely vulnerable to voice issues due to vocal demands far exceeding typical usage.

A West End performer may sing and project for several hours daily, six days a week, placing extraordinary strain on vocal cords.

Research shows that professional singers use their voices approximately three times more intensively than non-performers, explaining why about 60% of professional vocalists experience voice problems during their careers.

How does a voice specialist help performers?

A voice specialist combines preventative care with targeted treatments for specific vocal issues. Hamilton conducts detailed voice assessments using state-of-the-art visualisation technology to do voice analysis and examine vocal cords during performance.

This allows for early detection of developing problems before they become show-stopping injuries.

What common issues do performers face with their voices?

Performers frequently develop vocal nodules, polyps, and muscle tension disorders from prolonged voice use. West End actors often struggle with maintaining vocal stamina across eight weekly shows, while opera singers face challenges with the technical demands of their craft.

How has specialist voice care evolved?

Voice care has transformed dramatically in recent years, with London now becoming a hub for performer-focused treatment.

The introduction of specialised technology, such as the green light laser originally from the US allows for more precise and less invasive treatments. This evolution means performers now spend less time recovering and more time performing.

Can voice problems be prevented?

Prevention forms a crucial part of vocal health for performers. Specialists like Dr Hamilton work collaboratively with vocal coaches and speech therapists to develop personalised vocal hygiene programmes.

These typically include hydration strategies, warm-up techniques, and appropriate rest schedules between performances. A recent study found that performers who follow structured vocal care programmes experience 45% fewer career-disrupting voice issues.

When should performers seek specialist help?

Any persistent voice change lasting more than two weeks warrants assessment, particularly for professionals whose livelihoods depend on vocal performance.

Early intervention often means simpler treatment and quicker return to performance. Seeking help promptly can be the difference between a minor setback and a career-altering problem.

For London's vibrant performance community, access to specialised voice care means the ability to sustain careers and artistic expression. Through combining surgical expertise with understanding of performance demands, specialists ensure that for performers, the show really can go on.