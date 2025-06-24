Ticket war tips: Experts reveal how to secure your concert seats

Ticket war tips: How to secure your dream concert seats

Live concerts are a thrilling experience, offering fans the chance to see their favorite artists perform their biggest hits in person.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, securing a spot for a highly in-demand artist can be a challenge, and knowing how to win the "ticket war" is essential to outsmart anyone else who will be trying to do the same. Experts at sports betting site GamingToday.com shared their top tips to help you navigate this experience and come out victorious.

DOs

1. Sign in and set up payment details in advance

Being prepared is the most important part of the process. Double-check the date and time when tickets will be available, as well as the site hosting the sale. Once everything is set, create an account and set up your payment details in advance to ensure a smooth purchase when the time comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If setting up payment in advance is not possible, keep your card nearby and have all the necessary credentials ready to avoid delays during checkout.

2. Use a wired internet connection for more stability

As mentioned earlier, using a laptop is your best option for these purchases, as it provides a better view and allows you to review your selections more effectively.

In addition, ensure you are using a stable Wi-Fi connection—ideally with your laptop positioned close to the modem—or, even better, use a wired internet connection to reduce the risk of losing connectivity or experiencing site crashes.

3. Join fan clubs or newsletters for early access opportunities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're serious about securing tickets for a specific artist, it’s worth researching their fan clubs and newsletters to stay informed about early access opportunities, perks, and discounts. Some ticket drops are reserved exclusively for dedicated fans, and some artists are now even including questionnaires before queue access to ensure that the first buyers are genuine and loyal supporters.

DON’Ts

1. Do not use multiple devices to join the site’s queue

Although it might seem like the smartest thing to do, as it gives you more chances to get into the site, the servers detect your location and recognize that these devices are all connected to the same IP address. This could result in being kicked out of the queue entirely on all devices, forcing you to start over.

Instead, prepare in advance on a single device—preferably a laptop—and be as quick as possible. Once in the queue, wait patiently and never leave the page or refresh it, as you need to act fast when the site grants you access to the purchase page.

2. Do not waste time selecting seats manually

Scoring concert tickets is all about speed, as thousands of other fans worldwide will be trying to do the same. One way to save time is to avoid selecting your seats manually and instead opt for the “best seats” option, which automatically assigns you the best available seats at that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, be mindful that this option can sometimes be more expensive than expected. Fortunately, every site provides a confirmation page before payment, allowing you to review ticket prices. If the cost is too high, you can decide to let them go.

3. Do not share your details with anyone

Aside from being a general security risk, keeping your details private is essential when purchasing concert tickets and spending any substantial amount of money.

If you wish your friends or family to help secure tickets, have them create their own accounts and set up their own payment details, as this keeps both of you safe. By doing so you will not only increase your chances of getting a ticket but also ensure your privacy and financial security.