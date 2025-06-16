Wilton journalist David Parker releases debut novel ‘All or Nothing’

‘All or Nothing’ is out now.

Acclaimed journalist David Parker, now 80 years old, has unveiled his latest work, All or Nothing, a vivid and erotic novel that explores the complexities of teenage relationships in the 1950s.

Drawing from his rich experience and keen observation as a writer, David delves into the life of a 16-year-old farm boy navigating a unique three-way relationship with a girl and a younger male friend, capturing the emotional nuances of 'boy meets boy meets girl.'

In All or Nothing, published by The Conrad Press, David skilfully contrasts the innocence of teenage life during the post-war era with the tumultuous challenges faced by today's youth. Set against a backdrop absent of modern distractions such as smartphones, social media, and rampant societal issues, David vividly brings to life a generation that thrived in simpler times, free from the everyday stresses of drugs, violence, and the complexities of contemporary life.

Remarkably, the story was penned by David when he was just 30 years old. After many years of being tucked away and forgotten, he discovered the manuscript while moving homes. Inspired by the opportunity to share this piece of his history, he meticulously typed it up and decided to publish the story that now serves as a breath of fresh air in a world often clouded by modern complications.

David with his new book ‘ALL OR NOTHING’

David said, ‘I wrote the story using pen and A4 notepad while commuting daily by train from Salisbury to London. I had a near fatal car crash in 1974 and the book was forgotten. It was re-discovered when I moved house aged 80.’

All or Nothing offers readers a unique blend of fact and fiction, serving as a rolling snapshot of the experiences and relationships that defined teenage life in the 50s. David encourages readers to reflect on how far society has come, while also reminding them of the universal themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery that resonate through the ages.

David Parker's work is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and a poignant reminder of the innocence of youth amidst a rapidly changing world.

About the author

David Parker is the editor and part-owner of the tabloid newspaper ‘New Valley News’ and ‘The Beat’ music magazine. He grew up in Salisbury but lived in a nearby small village for fifty years. He has also worked as a national newspaper reporter and for the BBC but has been a press officer, PR consultant, and columnist for the Western Daily Press.

David was also an independent District Councillor for 23 years.

About the book

In All or Nothing a vivid and erotic tale unfolds on a secluded farm, where sixteen-year-old Marion navigates the tumultuous waters of young love. Caught in an intricate and intimate three-way relationship with a childhood friend and a captivating newcomer, Marion's heart is pulled in multiple directions.

What begins as a journey of self-discovery and vibrant passion evolves into a struggle for love and friendship, as emotional stakes rise and lines blur.

All or Nothing is a gripping exploration of romance and betrayal, capturing the complexities of love in its many forms, ultimately leaving readers questioning what happens when the choice is between everything and nothing.

All or Nothing was published by The Conrad Press and can be ordered from Amazon and all good bookshops. ISBN 9781800940574