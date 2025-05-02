3t Drilling Systems, part of UK-based 3t group, partners with IADC to redefine Global Workforce Learning

3t Drilling Systems and IADC senior teams at the IADC HQs

3t Drilling Systems, part of UK-based 3t Group, a globally renowned advanced drilling simulator provider, has been appointed by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) as its official partner to redesign and deliver the all-new, next-generation of its flagship learning platform, KREW.

The strategic partnership will aim to transform how the global well control industry trains and upskills its workforce while reducing downtime and keeping people safe.

Chosen through a competitive selection process, 3t Drilling Systems will develop an entirely new KREW platform featuring hundreds of modern, interactive e-learning modules. The platform will be accessible via browser or mobile app, with offline capability for remote operations, ensuring 24/7 accessibility for learners across the globe.

The platform will also integrate a hybrid learning model, including time on the simulator and an intelligent AI-powered chatbot that will allow users to test their knowledge in real-time, simulate real-world scenarios, and receive instant feedback.

This innovative approach will ensure learning is interactive, relevant, and continuously evolving alongside the needs of the industry.

Clive Battisby, COO at 3t Drilling Systems, said: “This isn’t just about upgrading a platform – it’s about elevating how our industry learns, globally. We’re proud to partner with IADC on this game-changing initiative, redefining how the industry learns and grows in today’s evolving tech landscape and well into the future.”

Brooke Polk, Vice President - Accreditation Operations at IADC, said: “Our goal is to empower learners through modern, accessible, and intelligent continuous learning, focused on knowledge retention, that keeps people working in our industry safe now, and for the decades ahead of us. With 3t’s expertise and innovative approach, we are confident that the new KREW will set a new benchmark for the industry.”

Development of the platform is now underway, with a relaunch planned for early 2026. A refreshed video teaser and further media assets will follow soon.

Aaron Bolch, Business Development Manager at 3t Drilling Systems, said: “It’s an honour to secure this partnership after many months of hard work, and I’m proud of the team behind it. Hosting KREW on our purpose-built app and web platform will give learners seamless access to world-class continuous learning, empowering the workforce and shaping the future of well controlled learning and simulation-linked training.”