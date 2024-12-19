AI predicts £13 million surge in Christmas supermarket sales

Reapp

Reapp predicts category sales will rise by £13.7 million in the lead-up to Christmas Eve.

New data from Dee Set Group’s retail data experts Reapp reveals British shoppers are set to spend £13.7 million more on festive favourites this year compared to 2023.

Rising costs and evolving habits have driven a nine per cent increase in category sales compared to last Christmas.

Sweets, crisps, chilled and frozen produce are leading the charge, reflecting a strong appetite for indulgent and convenient treats despite price inflation.

Using artificial intelligence to analyse multiple sources of data, Reapp provides the latest retail insight to brands to help improve store performance and drive sales growth such as sales trends, shopper behaviour and seasonal demand patterns.

Confectionery remains a staple in shoppers' Christmas trolleys, with sales expected to grow by 14 per cent in value and 5.3 per cent in volume. The boost in sweet treats is equivalent to an £8.8 million increase compared to December 2023, driven by festive traditions and strong consumer loyalty to sweet treats during the holidays.

Crisps are also set to surge, with sales volume up by 11.9 per cent and value rising by 5.8per cent, an additional £1.75 million worth in sales.

Greg Philips, Dee Set Group and Reapp Managing Director said: “Our data shows that even through the cost-of-living crisis, shoppers are still embracing both traditional festive favourites and new trends this Christmas.

“Confectionery and crisps remain staples in the shopping basket, but we’re also seeing growth in chilled and frozen categories, driven by price inflation, innovation and changing consumer habits.

“Brands that can balance indulgence with convenience and cater to evolving dietary preferences will be the big winners this festive season.”

Chilled produce is also set to increase by 11.6 per cent in sales value and 7.7 per cent in volume, with frozen predicted to increase by 7.3 per cent in volume and 3.6 per cent in value.